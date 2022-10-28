Shop the best early Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon and West Elm
With the holiday season approaching, we've been tracking all the best early Black Friday furniture deals you can shop right now. Whether you're after couches, patio furniture, mattresses or home office items, you can save on all that and more at some of our favorite retailers.
Several major retailers including Target, QVC and Macy's are currently offering tons of early Black Friday markdowns on furniture. From stunning dining room sets to functional desks, there are plenty of hot furniture deals sure to fit any budget or home design.
Best Wayfair furniture deals
Sand & Stable Teele 18-Inch Wide Round Pouf Ottoman from $56.99 (Save $99.01 $135.01)
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand from $131.99 (Save $50 to $173)
Mistana Arbyrd Upholstered Armchair from $141.99 (Save $114.01 to $165.01)
Sand & Stable Laguna Solid Wood Coffee Table from $172.99 (Save $20.01 to $261.06)
Etta Avenue Adalynn 51-Inch Upholstered Loveseat for $349.99 (Save $349.01)
Mercury Row Garren 75.6-Inch Square Arm Tufted Sofa from $474.99 (Save $220 to 225)
Dovecove Lovettsville 4-Person Seating Group with Cushions from $599.99 (Save $200 to $342.26)
Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt 13-Inch Firm Queen Memory Foam Mattress from $3,849 (Save $683.43 and get a $300 Wayfair Gift Card)
Best Amazon furniture deals
Nicehill Dresser with 10 Drawers from $93.48 (Save $16.51 to $28.20)
Flash Furniture Contemporary Brown Leather Soft Kids Recliner with Cup Holder and Headrest for $93.70 (Save $29.58)
Colamy High-Back Executive Office Chair from $152.01 (Save $27.98 to $37)
LifeStyle Solutions Collection Grayson Micro-Fabric Sofa for $287.60 (Save $111.01)
Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa from $299.87 (Save $40.33 to $520.12)
Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric 45-Inch Standing Desk with Double Drawer from $329.99 (Save $30 to $94)
Get the Sauder Cottage Road L-Desk for $340.92 (Save $69.07)
Best QVC furniture deals
Home Reflections Velvet Square Storage Ottoman for $59.70 (Save $77.30)
Home Reflections Decorative Firewood Holder for $62.79 (Save $76.21)
Oasis Collapsible Multi-Drawer Storage Cart with Removable Tray for $69.96 (Save $62.04)
Pop-It Collapsible and Adjustable Sit or Stand Desk for $139.98 (Save $135.02)
Best Target furniture deals
Christopher Knight Home Aalto Computer Desk for $112.49 (Save $37.50)
Saracina Home Sophie Rustic Farmhouse X Frame Entry Table from $104.99 (Save $42 to $105)
Threshold Windham Two-Door Cabinet with Drawers for $165 (Save $55)
Threshold Ventura Upholstered Accent Chair with Wood Frame for $180 (Save $60)
Saracina Home Set of Two Laslo Modern Upholstered Faux Leather Barstools from $223.99 (Save $56 to $60)
Threshold River Heights Upholstered Accent Chair for $255 (Save $85)
Threshold Springville Wood Executive Desk with Drawers for $300 (Save $100)
Best West Elm furniture deals
West Elm Wood-Framed Leather Recliner from $1,439.20 (Save $359.80 to $719.60)
Best Macy's furniture deals
Hudson & Canal Rigan Console Table for $118.99 (Save $30.01)
KM Home Largo Heriz 7-foot, 10-inch by 10-foot, 10-inch Area Rug for $480 (Save $1,119)
Macy's Camden Heights 5-Piece Dining Set for $879 (Save $1,395)
Macy's Jollene 113-Inch 2-Piece Sectional for $1,599 (Save $979)
Best Overstock furniture deals
Luxe Combo Console Table from $159.37 (Save $28.12 to $28.95)
Copper Grove Mdina Large Faux Leather Storage Ottoman from $188.54 (Save $31.95 to $38.18)
SEI Furniture Zhori 3-Tier Mid-Century Modern Bar Cart from $251.99 (Save $29.25 to $50.10)
Lifestory Valen Channel Front Sideboard from $303.99 (Save $76 to $87.40)
Carson Carrington Lund 3-Piece Wood Counter-Height Round Dining Set from $367.29 (Save $55.75 to $189.70)
Christopher Knight Home Panama Outdoor 8-Piece Acacia Wood Chat Set for $918.79 (Save $229.70)
Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral Aluminum 7-Piece Sofa Chat Set and Fire Pit from $2,142.74 (Save $714.25 to $819)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?
Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. Last year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.
With ongoing supply chain issues, we expect to see stores start their sales sooner and end them later. This year, we’re already seeing Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.
What are the best early Black Friday furniture deals?
If you're looking to save big on must-have furniture ahead of Black Friday 2022, you came to the right place. Right now you can scoop epic markdowns on couches, dining tables, TV stands and more at several of our favorite retailers.
Ready to refresh your living room? Consider the Threshold Ventura upholstered accent chair with wood frame from Target, on sale now for just $180 thanks to a stunning $60 markdown. Meanwhile, update your guest room before the holidays with the Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt 13-inch firm queen memory foam mattress. You can snag the bed for more than $680 off today at Wayfair and get a free $300 Wayfair gift card with your purchase!
Should I shop early Black Friday furniture deals?
Absolutely! Several big customer-favorite furniture retailers are offering early Black Friday sales. Be sure to get the best bang for your buck by browsing furniture markdowns at Target, Macy's, Amazon and more.
