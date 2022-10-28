Shop the best early Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon and West Elm

Shop the best early Black Friday furniture sales at Wayfair, West Elm, Amazon, QVC and more.

With the holiday season approaching, we've been tracking all the best early Black Friday furniture deals you can shop right now. Whether you're after couches, patio furniture, mattresses or home office items, you can save on all that and more at some of our favorite retailers.

Several major retailers including Target, QVC and Macy's are currently offering tons of early Black Friday markdowns on furniture. From stunning dining room sets to functional desks, there are plenty of hot furniture deals sure to fit any budget or home design.

Best Wayfair furniture deals

Find furniture deals on couches, tables and more at Wayfair today.

Best Amazon furniture deals

Head to Amazon to scoop the best early Black Friday furniture deals right now.

Best QVC furniture deals

Take advantage of these early Black Friday furniture deals today at QVC.

Best Target furniture deals

Find chic home office furniture for less at Target.

Best West Elm furniture deals

Shop West Elm's collection of furniture deals for big savings ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Best Macy's furniture deals

Find incredible markdowns on couches, tables and more before Black Friday 2022.

Best Overstock furniture deals

Now's the best time to update your patio furniture. Save big on this must-have set today at Overstock.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. Last year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, we expect to see stores start their sales sooner and end them later. This year, we’re already seeing Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What are the best early Black Friday furniture deals?

If you're looking to save big on must-have furniture ahead of Black Friday 2022, you came to the right place. Right now you can scoop epic markdowns on couches, dining tables, TV stands and more at several of our favorite retailers.

Ready to refresh your living room? Consider the Threshold Ventura upholstered accent chair with wood frame from Target, on sale now for just $180 thanks to a stunning $60 markdown. Meanwhile, update your guest room before the holidays with the Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt 13-inch firm queen memory foam mattress. You can snag the bed for more than $680 off today at Wayfair and get a free $300 Wayfair gift card with your purchase!

Should I shop early Black Friday furniture deals?

Absolutely! Several big customer-favorite furniture retailers are offering early Black Friday sales. Be sure to get the best bang for your buck by browsing furniture markdowns at Target, Macy's, Amazon and more.

