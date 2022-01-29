Shop the best early Presidents’ Day mattress deals from Saatva, Nectar, Leesa and more

Save big with these early Presidents' Day mattress deals from Nectar, Casper, Saatva, Leesa and more.

Whether you are ready to replace an old mattress or want to splurge and upgrade your current sleep situation for something a little more luxurious, there are plenty of great early Presidents' Day mattress deals right now from some of our favorite brands like Saatva, Leesa, Casper and more.

Many top-rated brands already have big Presidents' Day sales on mattresses to suit every need and sleep style. Whether you’re looking for a mattress you can truly sink into or something with ultra-firm support, there is a deal for you. In some cases, you can get as much as 40% off the regular price of a mattress. Not in the mood to lug a heavy mattress up a set of stairs and hoist it onto the bed yourself? Brands like Saatva offer free delivery and will remove your old mattress and foundation as part of the white glove delivery service which includes an expert team and upgraded level of service. If you prefer to do it yourself, brands like Nectar and Leesa offer free, no-contact delivery as an option.

Ready to shop for a new mattress? Check out the best early Presidents' Day mattress deals you can find right now.

The best Presidents’ Day mattress deals right now

Avocado

Avocado's mattress sale includes two free pillows with any mattress purchase and $100 off bed frames and adjustable bases.

Avocado is currently offering two free organic, naturally breathable pillows with the purchase of any mattress (excluding crib and kids mattresses) when you use the coupon code NEWYEAR through Monday, February 7 at 11:59 pm EST. Choose the pillow style of your choice including green, molded latex, mini, mini molded latex, meditation or toddler pillows, and apply the coupon code at checkout. You can also save $100 on bed frames and adjustable bases (City bed frame excluded) with the coupon code FRAMED. Our tester said the Avocado Green mattress, which runs from $1,099 to $2,099, was fairly well-rounded and consistently cool, even during the hot summer months. In fact, it ranks among the coolest mattresses we have tested to date. It was also comfortable thanks to the hundreds of coils between two layers of latex that provides a nice "springy, responsive surface" that beautifully responds to pressure and weight. You'll appreciate all the sustainability certifications as well.

Awara

Save $200 on any Awara mattress and score a free cotton sheet set, a pair of latex pillows and a mattress protector.

In our testing, we loved that the Awara Organic luxury hybrid mattress is most like a traditional mattress, made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool. As part of the brand's current sale which runs through Monday, January 31 at 2:59 am EST, you can save $200 off any mattress and get a free cotton sheet set, pair of latex pillows and a mattress protector. The Awara Natural hybrid mattress we tested is down from $1,398 to $2,198 to $899 to $1,499, a savings of $499 to $699. With good support overall, especially for side and back sleeping, including edge support, this mattress didn't have the unpleasant off-gassing odor you can sometimes get when unboxing a new mattress. While it is heavy at about 129 pounds for the queen size, the coils add nice bounce, and it nicely absorbs motion. Save on the Awara Platform bed to go with it, which is down from $475 for the king size to just $300 for a savings of $175, or the Awara Adjustable bed frame, down from $999 for the queen size to $699 for a $300 savings.

Brooklyn Bedding

Shop Brooklyn Bedding's Winter Sale and take 20% off all mattresses.

Also named one of our favorite mattresses-in-a-box, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress is on sale for $479.20 to $1,099.20, down from the regular price of $599 to $1,374 for a savings of $119.80 to $274.80. It's part of the company's Winter Sale that runs through Tuesday, February 1 and offers 20% off all mattresses. Brooklyn Bedding also has unconventional sizes, including short and RV bed mattresses. Our reviewer, who tested the medium-firm type and found the surface too forgiving when sleeping on her stomach, recommended opting for the firm option if you sleep most on your stomach or back. Note that it runs warmer than others but if you prefer softer and squishier, it's a good option.

Casper

Save up to 40% on top-rated Casper mattresses right now.

Casper's Biannual Bedtime Sale is on right now, with up to 40% off select mattresses, up to half price final sale bedding and up to 40% off pillows. One of the most popular mattresses our readers bought in 2021 was the Casper Original mattress, and the 2019 model, regularly from $895 to $1,195, is now $626.50 to $836.50, a savings of $268.50 to $358.50. Even though our tester found the mattress warm at times (which could actually be a benefit for those who get cold at night), our editor-in-chief has had a Casper mattress for years and swears by it. We also tested the Casper Original pillow and it's on sale from $65 to just $39, saving you $26 per pillow, or $52 for a set of two at $78. We loved that it offers great support, particularly for side sleepers. Further, find a fabulous deal on the Humidity fighting duvet—2020 edition, which is half off, down from $349 to just $175. Both the mattress and the duvet are final sale items.

Cocoon by Sealy

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress is one of the best we tried and is currently 35% off.

There's a bundle savings event that ends Monday, January 31 on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the best, with 35% chopped off the price tag along with free pillows and sheets. This brings the price of the queen size down from $1,239 to $799, representing a savings of $440. Add the pair of free pillows and sheets and it is indeed a dreamy bundle of savings. We love the medium-firm feel with a bit of bounce and the effective cooling layer that is well-suited for many types of sleepers but is "perfect for back sleepers," according to our tester.

Leesa

The Reviewed-approved Leesa Hybrid mattress is included in Leesa's limited time winter sale, with up to $400 off mattresses.

Dubbed our favorite upgrade mattress, the Hybrid mattress, which features foam and a layer of pocket springs, is included in Leesa's limited time winter sale, with up to $400 off mattresses. The Leesa Hybrid mattress usually starts at $1,199 for the twin size and goes up to $2,099 for the California king, but you can save from $150 to $300, depending on the size. In our dedicated test, we found this luxurious mattress comfortable for all sleeping positions, with a nice balance of firmness and softness. Keep in mind, however, that it is heavier than other mattresses you might come across. Despite the high price tag, we think it's worth every penny. Looking to complete your bedroom oasis? Use the extra savings to grab bedding or cushions at 10% off. The Premium foam pillow, for example, which we named the best memory foam pillow in our tests, is down from $89 to $109 to a sale price of $80 to $98, saving you $9 to $11. We love how supportive the pillow is, making it ideal for back sleepers who don't want their head sinking in the middle of the night. Plus, the ventilation channels are designed to improve airflow and keep you cool all night long. Additionally, save 10% off bases for the bed, including foundations, platform beds and adjustable bases.

Nectar

Nectar's Big Bundle Sale this month includes $100 off along with $399 worth of accessories with purchase.

Calling it their "biggest offer ever," Nectar's Big Bundle Sale this month includes $100 off along with $399 worth of accessories with purchase: a mattress protector ($99 value), sheet set ($150 value) and premium pillows ($150 value). The sale runs through tomorrow, January 30 at 11:59 pm EST, so the clock is ticking on these deals. We tested a Nectar mattress to see if it lives up to the hype, and found that it stays cool and cradles the body nicely, especially for side sleepers. While a Nectar was once deemed our top pick mattress, after testing many more, we notice that it is softer than others. But if you prefer a softer mattress, it might be the right option for you. If you're game for this, the Nectar Memory foam mattress in the queen size is down from $1,298 to $799, a savings of $499. But with all those added extras, you're saving even more, and will have everything you need for a good night's rest right out of the box.

Saatva

You can save up to $450 off Saatva mattresses during its Buy More, Save More sale.

Save up to $450 off Saatva mattresses during its Buy More, Save More sale now through Tuesday, February 1. You can get $200 off purchases of $1,000 to $1,999, $250 off purchases of $2,000 to $2,499, $300 off purchases of $2,500 to $2,999, $350 off purchases of $3,000 to $3,499, $400 off purchases of $3,500 to $3,999 and $450 off purchases of $4,000 or more. The Classic Mattress is one of the most popular mattresses our readers purchased in 2021, particularly thanks to the convenience afforded by the company's white glove delivery service. That mattress in the queen size is usually $1,695 but right now, you can save $200 get it for $1,495 at checkout. Saatva mattresses are super comfortable, though we didn't find them to be the best luxury mattress for absorbing movement. Add a pair of down alternative pillows and you'll save, too, down from $230 to $190 for a $40 savings. If you prefer memory foam over the hybrid innerspring for added cooling, you can save $200 on the queen size Saatva modern foam mattress, down from $1,495 to $1,295.

Where can you find the best Presidents' Day mattress deals?

The best mattress deals are available from many of the top brands, including Saatva, Leesa, Casper, Awara, Avocado, Nectar, Cocoon by Sealy and Brooklyn Bedding—many of the companies that rank among the top mattresses we have tested. The best mattress deals are offering up to 40% or $400 off mattresses of all sizes. Other companies even throw in a pair of pillows, sheets and other bedding items for good measure. With some brands, you'll also save on a bed frame, mattress protector, sheets and pillows to complete your new bedroom set or upgrade.

What is white glove delivery service?

White glove delivery service refers to extra care being taken in the delivery process. Typically offered for products that require special attention because they are fragile or, in the case of mattresses, large and sometimes heavy, white glove delivery service ensures that you will be met with trained individuals to help you through the process. This typically includes bringing the mattress to the desired room, unboxing it for you and even setting it up so you don’t have to lift a finger. It may be an overlooked feature, but white glove delivery service can make all the difference when the product at hand can weigh more than 100 pounds. Some mattress companies, like Saatva, offer white glove delivery on all purchases, whereas others, like Leesa, offer the service at an additional cost.

In some cases, part of white glove delivery might include the free removal and safe disposal of your old mattress and bed frame as well, which can actually save you money, effort and time. With Saatva, for example, you simply need to select this option at checkout so the delivery persons are prepared to take your old set-up away. (Just check each company’s terms, as some only dispose of the mattress and a box frame.)

How long are the Presidents' Day mattress deals running?

Each company has a different time frame for their deals. Some are running through the entire remainder of the winter season, but many of them finish before the end of January. Some end as early as today, which is even more reason to browse and find the right mattress for you before the deals are gone.

What other Presidents' Day mattress deals are being offered?

With some brands, first-time shoppers can enjoy anywhere from 15% to 20% off their first purchase if you sign up for email alerts, noted via a pop-up message when you visit the website. Along with white glove delivery by some brands, most also offer free shipping and many have free returns if you find the mattress isn’t the best fit for you. You can schedule a delivery timeframe within a certain window in some cases, typically about four hours, so the mattress arrives when you can arrange to be home.

Are there free mattress trials?

Nearly every mattress brand we’ve tested offers a trial period during which you can test out the mattress for a specified period of time, because there’s nothing like actually sleeping on it. You can try a Casper mattress for 100 nights, while Saatva offers a 180-night risk-free trial before you must decide if you want to keep it. Awara, Avocado and Nectar up the ante with trials running for a full year.

What are mattress payment terms?

Many brands offer payment terms if you don't want to pay all in one shot or put it all on credit, with things like 30-day no interest financing programs.

Most brands, including Casper, Brooklyn Bedding, and Cocoon by Sealy, offer generous 10-year limited warranties on mattresses while Awara and Nectar offer a unique "forever warranty." With some of the mattress deals from Casper, however, they are final sale without a trial period or returns and exchanges, and with shorter warranty periods, so read up on our reviews to be sure it will meet your needs before committing.

What other mattress perks are there?

There are many other perks associated with different mattress brands. For instance, Awara plants 10 trees for a farmer in need with every purchase of a mattress, which is something you can feel good about.

Avocado is a Certified B Corporation, which means not only are all the materials used certified organic, the company meets environmental, social and community guidelines when it comes to business practices, which is something you might appreciate.

