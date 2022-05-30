Shop the best Memorial Day tech deals at Crutchfield—headphones, smartwatches and more

Seamus Bellamy, Reviewed
·1 min read
In this article:
Shop the best Memorial Day Crutchfield deals. on must-have tech.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Crutchfield Memorial Day sale is a thing of beauty, featuring a little something for just about everyone. If you’re in the market for home theater hardware, smartwatches, home audio or car audio, headphones or turntables, you won’t want to miss these hot deals.

The best Memorial Day Crutchfield deals you can shop

  1. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 In-Ear Noise-Canceling Headphones for $199.95 (Save $100) 

  2. Garmin RV 890 Portable navigator with 8-Inch screen for RV drivers for $399 (Save $100

  3. MB Quart RA1-710.5 Reference Series 5-channel car amplifier for $215.99 (Save $63)

  4. Polk Audio Reserve R200 Bookshelf speakers for $649.99 (Save $100)

  5. Nuvo NV-6OD5 Series Six Outdoor Speakers for $79 (Save $120)

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day 2022 Crutchfield sales: Save on must-have tech today

