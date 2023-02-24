Shop best-selling lululemon leggings in the brand's We Made Too Much section
If you're looking to give your activewear collection an upgrade, head to lululemon to snag some seriously stylish activewear. We love lululemon leggings and the cult-favorite brand is offering some of the best February specials on leggings, hoodies, bras and more in the We Made Too Much section. Keep scrolling to shop all the best lululemon activewear right now.
From $49 leggings made of fast-drying, sweat-wicking stretchy fabric to $49 comfy men’s shirts, cozy sweatshirts and supportive sports bras, we found tons of top-rated lululemon activewear to shop today. Here are the best ones for men and women—just shop fast before the post-holiday specials expire.
5 best lululemon finds
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $59 (Save $39 to $69)
lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe from $79 (Save $49 to $69)
lululemon Women’s Jacquard Multi-Texture Sweater Jacket for $119 (Save $129)
lululemon leggings
lululemon InStill High-Rise Tight from $49 (Save $59 to $79)
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $59 (Save $39 to $69)
lululemon Throwback Inspire High-Rise Crop for $49 (Save $39)
lululemon All the Right Places High-Rise Drawcord Waist Crop for $79 (Save $39)
lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight from $69 (Save $39 to $59)
lululemon Nulu and Crisscross Mesh Stirrup Tight for $99 (Save $29)
Shop women's lululemon activewear
lululemon men's clothing
lululemon Fast and Free Lined Short from $39 (Save $39 to $59)
lululemon Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt Pique Fabric from $44 (Save $44)
lululemon Vital Drive Training Long Sleeve Shirt for $54 (Save $34)
lululemon Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0 from $44 (Save $39 to $54)
lululemon GridLiner Fleece Jogger from $69 (Save $49 to $59)
Shop men's lululemon activewear
lululemon sweatshirts and sweaters
lululemon Women’s Perfectly Oversized Crew from $69 (Save $39 to $49)
lululemon Women’s Cotton-Cashmere Blend Mock Neck Sweater for $79 (Save $69)
lululemon Women’s Cinchable Fleece Zip-Up for $99 (Save $69)
lululemon Women’s Merino Wool Short Sleeve Wrap for $89 (Save $59)
lululemon Women’s Jacquard Multi-Texture Sweater Jacket for $99 (Save $129)
lululemon sports bras
lululemon In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra, Light Support, C/D Cip for $29 (Save ($39)
lululemon Tough Train High-Neck Bra, Medium Support, C/D Cup for $29 (Save $29)
lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup from $29 (Save $19 to $23)
lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support, B-D Cups from $29 (Save $13 to $23)
lululemon Energy Bra, High Support, B-DDD Cups for $39 (Save $19)
lululemon Ebb to Street Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup from $29 (Save $15 to $25)
lululemon AirSupport Bra, High Support, C-DDD Cups for $39 (Save $59)
lululemon sneakers
lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe from $79 (Save $49 to $69)
lululemon Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe for $79 (Save $49)
lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe from $69 (Save $49 to $69)
lululemon Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe Winter for $79 (Save $79)
lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe for $99 (Save $49)
