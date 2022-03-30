Shop best-selling lululemon leggings, hoodies and joggers that are perfect for spring

Save big on top-rated lululemon activewear during the We Made Too Much shopping event.

lululemon's cult-favorite leggings are luxurious and certainly splurge-worthy for good reason. But if you're looking to update your lululemon activewear collection without a huge splurge, you can find several of the brand's best-selling hip-hugging tights marked down in the brand's We Made Too Much shopping section. From simple styles for casual wear to supportive leggings for strength training and yoga sessions, there are plenty of incredible offerings that combine form and function, as well as epic savings.

While supplies last, you can stock up on leggings, joggers, hoodies and more for men and women, starting at as low as $4. Plus, standard shipping is always free on all items you purchase. No matter what activity you plan on enjoying in the coming months, lululemon's catalogue of activewear has something to fill your cart with.

Need a new gym outfit? Pick up the lululemon Align high-rise pant, one of the best workout leggings we've ever tested. Right now, these top-selling leggings are down from $118 to as little as $49 in select colors, sizes and leg lengths. Made of the brand's proprietary Nulu fabric, these leggings offer a nearly naked, super soft feel that won't get in the way of your practice. The best-selling style also features a waistband pocket to hold keys and a card or two, great for a hands-free workout. While the tights offer minimal support, we found them to be perfect for yoga and other low-impact activities. Available right now in black and blue colors and all sizes, the lululemon Invigorate high-rise tight is marked down from $128 to $99, saving you $29 on a stylish pair of tights.

From hoodies and joggers to leggings and shorts, these lululemon specials will have you looking and feeling fit all season long. Keep scrolling for all our top picks.

Women

Shop lululemon's cult-favorite leggings, bras and more right now.

Men

lululemon's men's line includes customer-favorite shirts, joggers, hoodies and more.

