Make a splash this summer with swimsuit deals at Aerie, Everlane and Victoria's Secret

If you're day dreaming about better weather, you're in luck because summer is nearly here. Whether you're looking forward to splashing in the waves or lounging poolside, a cute swimsuit should be at the top of your summer shopping list. To make shopping for a new bathing suit easier, we've rounded up all the places to score sweet savings on swimwear ahead of summer 2022.

Right now, there are tons of swimwear deals from retailers that offer bikinis and one-pieces in a range of sizes, styles and colors. From sales at Amazon and Everlane to Andie Swim and Aerie, there are plenty of options to fit your swimsuit preferences.

Keep reading to find all the best swimsuits deals for summer from some of our favorite retailers.

All the best swimsuit deals to shop today

Shop these incredible swimsuit sales for huge savings on bikinis, one-pieces and coverups now.

Aerie, the lingerie, loungewear and activewear offshoot of American Eagle, offers tons of swimsuit options for people of all ages, shapes and sizes. Right now, the retailer is dishing out 40% off all suits and as much as 60% off other summer style essentials. One great option is the Aerie plunge bikini top, on sale for $17.97, saving you $11.98. To complete your poolside look, this top can be paired with the Aerie crossover high waisted bikini bottom, also retailing for a wallet-friendly $17.97—40% off the full $29.95 list price.

Shop the Aerie swimsuit sale

If you're planning a last-minute vacay and need a new suit fast, Amazon is the place to shop. The retailer has tons of sunny sales on swimsuits, including a huge selection of chic plus-size options. If you're looking for a cute bikini, the Cupshe women's front cross bikini set is a great option and it's currently selling for as little as $28.04 in select colors. Another trendy option is the Kisscynest women's plus size two-piece high waisted swimsuit, ringing up for as little as $19.59 when you select the leopard print pattern and click the on-page coupon—an impressive $20.40 price cut.

Shop swimsuits deals at Amazon

Shop at Andie Swim to save big on one-piece swimsuits and bikinis. The swimsuit retailer has size-inclusive swimwear in a variety of colors and styles. While a suit from Andie Swim can be pricey, their sale section is bursting with tons of markdowns. The Sicily top is a simple and stylish bikini top with underwire bust support and it comes in black, espresso and pink. Currently on sale for $41, you can save $19 on this elegant swimsuit top today.

Shop the Andie Swim sale

For simple bathing suits that will let your personal style shine this summer, there's no better place to shop than Everlane. The cult-favorite retailer is offering 30% off all swimwear through Saturday, May 21 and the discounts are nothing short of sun-sational. One chic pick is the square-neck one-piece, down from $70 to just $49 right now. Available in several bright and earthy tones, this suit is sure to turn heads.

Shop the Everlane Swim sale

If you’re on the hunt for fuller-coverage swimwear and options for the whole family, Lands' End is a great place to set your sight. Right now, the retailer is offering up to 60% off your purchase with coupon code SLIDE at checkout. Save big across men’s, women’s and kids’ swimsuit styles—and you can narrow it down by color, size range, swim style and price range to make shopping even easier. Pick up the Lands' End women's chlorine-resistant bandeau tankini top swimsuit for as little as $49.77 when you use the coupon code SLIDE at checkout, saving you $33.18.

Shop the Lands' End swim sale

Madewell is celebrated for their chic and casual jeans, but, what you may not know is that the brand also has a line of cute and comfortable swimwear. Perfect for pool days and beach vacations Madewell's sale swim pieces, including suits and coverups, are currently ringing up for an extra 20% off when you enter coupon code STOCKUP at checkout. One fashionable and flirty pick is the Madewell Second Wave floral jacquard seamed one-piece swimsuit. for just $63.60 with the coupon code—$25.90 off the full $89.50 list price—the retro suit features an open back and a light support design.

Shop the Madewell swim sale

PacSun has long been beloved for its laid-back, surfer-inspired apparel, so, it only makes sense that the retailer is a great place to shop for swimsuit deals. Right now, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off select one-pieces, bikinis and coverups. The LA Hearts by PacSun Olive Topanga underwire one-piece swimsuit is a strappy ribbed one-piece that would make an excellent summer swimsuit staple. Best of all, it's currently marked down from 52.95 to $47.65.

Shop the PacSun swim sale

Solid & Striped prides itself on using luxury materials for less than its competitors. While the suits are admittedly still expensive, they’re so stylish that you’ll likely want to find a way to add one to your collection. Thankfully, the brand’s sale section makes shopping less of a burden on your wallet—and, trust us, the comfort and fits of the brand’s suits are well worth it. (Just ask long-time fans of the brand, Gigi Hadid, Poppy Delevingne and Hailey Bieber, among others.) For those who love a vintage swimsuit style, the Solid & Striped Anne-Marie belt pistachio stripe one-piece is marked down from $178 to $89 right now.

Shop the Solid & Striped swim sale

Size-inclusive swimwear retailer Swimsuits for All, is offering up to 80% off, plus an extra 30% off, already discounted swim styles right now and as much as 60% off full-price items. Swimsuits for All is one of the most diverse brands around when it comes to its style offering, selling everything from tankinis and swim dresses to one pieces and bikinis. The Swimsuits for All adjustable knot halter bikini top is marked down from $60 to just $36 right now. Be sure to snag the matching bottoms for just $24 ($16 off), to get this bikini set for just $60.

Shop the Swimsuits for All sale

If your eyes are set on cute and trendy suits, Victoria's Secret is the place to shop. Right now, shoppers can score some of the brand’s most popular swim styles for as low as $5.99. Searching for that perfect one-piece swimsuit? The Victoria's Secret dominical strappy one-piece is marked down from $69.50 to just $49.99 for the pink version, a huge $19.51 price cut.

Shop the Victoria's Secret swim sale

