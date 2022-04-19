Shop the best tech deals at Best Buy’s 4-Day sale from Samsung, Bose, LG and Keurig

Spend the rest of the week at the Best Buy 4-Day Sale with savings on TVs, laptops, appliances and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We've highlighted Best Buy's flash sales many times, and for good reason. With its collection of highly rated tech available at wallet-friendly prices during these sales, it's hard to ignore how good the deals can be. In fact, they're so good that the retail giant has extended the duration of its occasional savings event from three days to four days. An extra day means extra deals, and we found all the best ones for you.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The tech retailer is currently hosting a 4-Day sale with incredible sitewide discounts through Thursday, April 21. That means you can scoop huge savings on some of the hottest smart tech of the year. These include eye-popping TVs, compact headphones, powerful appliances and so much more.

►Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: The best credit card for travel has a welcome offer worth $1,000

►REI sale: Get up to 50% off outerwear from Patagonia, The North Face and Outdoor Research

A great place to start is with the LG C1 Series OLED TV, which you can get in its 55-inch size for $1,099.99. Typically listed for $1,499.99, this 4K screen is now 27% off. The C1 is the best TV we've ever tested thanks to the incredible contrast and vivid picture quality. It also comes with four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K resolution for the latest gaming consoles and a user-friendly smart platform.

Whether you're a music lover looking for headphones that offer a concert-like sound experience or you need a top-tier tablet to make working from home a little easier, Best Buy has you covered. Keep scrolling to shop all the best tech deals right now.

Shop the top deals at Best Buy's 4-Day sale

Best Buy TV deals

Shop all the best TV deals right now for epic savings on the best TV we've ever tested, the LG C1.

Story continues

Best Buy tech deals

Sony's affordable WH-CH710N headphones are our pick for the Best Value you can get in a wireless model.

Best Buy home appliance deals

Get major price cuts on laundry room essentials, like this LG washer.

Best Buy small appliance deals

This Ninja blender system features plenty of accessories at a $40 discount.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy: Shop this 4-Day sale for discounts on Bose, Samsung and LG