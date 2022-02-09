Shop the best TV deals under $500 from Samsung, TCL, Hisense and Vizio

Save big while shopping for quality visuals with the best TV deals under $500 from TCL, Samsung, Hisense and more.

Looking to upgrade your home theater setup? If you're hoping for eye-catching picture quality, clear sound and all the latest features for the best viewing experience, you may be thinking you'll need to shell out thousands—but you'd be wrong. In fact, brands including Samsung, TCL, Hisense and more offer quality screens, all for less than $500.

We've tested many of these affordable TVs and found them to have solid picture quality and great color and brightness at wallet-friendly prices. (In fact, some of the best TVs we've ever tested are included!)

For our money, the best of the budget TVs is the TCL 5-Series. We tested the latest model and were impressed with the Google TV smart platform built in and found its brightness made high dynamic range video content pop. The Google TV interface is a smoother, easier-to-navigate version of Android TV that quickly lets you add and access various streaming services. You can get this quality model in 50-inch size from Best Buy at $429.99—28% off its list price of $599.99.

Get rich color and excellent black levels in your living room with the Vizio V-Series.

For even more affordability, there's the Vizio V-Series 50-inch model on sale for $298, $60 off its $358 list price at Walmart. When we tested the 55-inch model of the V-Series (on sale at Amazon for $384), we were impressed with its accurate, rich color and excellent black levels. Gamers on a budget will also appreciate the three HDMI ports on the TV and the ability to handle any sound format.

So whether you need a new screen to watch your favorite movies at home or just a better way to watch the Super Bowl this year, these TV deals are what you're looking for.

The best TCL TV deals less than $500

The TCL 5-Series was our favorite budget TV that we tested.

The best Hisense TV deals under $500

This 60-inch Hisense TV is now $50 off at Best Buy right now.

The best Vizio TV deals under $500

The Vizio M6 promises striking colors and eye-catching 4K picture quality for less than $500.

The best Samsung TV deals under $500

The Samsung Q60A (seen here) gets bright enough for HDR to pop, but if your living room gets a good amount of natural and/or artificial light, the 6-Series' added brightness will go a long way.

