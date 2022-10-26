Shop the best Wayfair deals during Way Day 2022 on recliners and sofas before Black Friday

Way Day deals are live. Get discounts on sofas, recliners and more.

The holiday season is right around the corner, and that means online shoppers have lots of savings to look forward to on Black Friday and beyond. But before Black Friday 2022 rolls around, Wayfair is hosting its own savings bonanza right now during its second Way Day of the year. With this mega sale event, you can shop incredible furniture deals and more ahead of the holidays.

Shop Wayfair couch deals

The second Way Day is live today, October 26 and runs through tomorrow, October 27, featuring loads of Wayfair deals on recliners, loveseats and couches. Right now, you can save up to 62% on select recliners, like the Westmere upholstered recliner, which is a whopping $1,179.01 off its $1,899 list price—bringing the total down to just $719.99. If you're looking for something even more cost-friendly, Wayfair is offering 46% off this Serta Jameson sofa for Way Day, cutting the original $399.99 price down to only $214.99.

At Wayfair, you don’t need a huge space or a big budget to achieve the luxurious interior design style you want. Tons of chic loveseats are massively discounted during Way Day, including the Etta Avenue Euclid loveseat in a smooth green velvet for $356.99, 40% off its list price of $599. For a more classic black or soft brown look, you can also find the Ibiza curved arm loveseat for just $299.99, which is 27% off its original $409.50 price tag.

Still eyeing more furniture deals? Well Wayfair has no shortage of them. Check out all the best markdowns on recliners, sofas and loveseats ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Sofa, recliner and couch Wayfair deals

Kick back and relax with Wayfair's Way Day deals on recliners and more.

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales and it is now having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran from Wednesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, starts today, October 26 and runs through tomorrow, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The second Way Day event starts today, October 26 and will run through tomorrow, October 27 this year. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

The best Wayfair deals are going to last for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings so act fact because the clock is already ticking. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We're hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.

Should I shop sofa and recliner deals during Wayfair’s Way Day 2022 sale?

Short answer? Definitely. Wayfair is already a popular place for affordable recliners and sofas, but with markdowns up to 62%, now is absolutely the time to shop.

Shop Wayfair couch deals

