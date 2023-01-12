Shop at businesses that pay employees a living wage | Opinion

“Now hiring!” You have probably seen this sign at your favorite coffee shop, grocery store or local salon. The signs are posted in storefronts across Nashville and Middle Tennessee, often with accompanying offers of an average hourly rate.

As the “Fight for $15” movement turns 10 this year, even $15 an hour is no longer tenable. With the cost of living and inflation pushing grocery, gas and lodging costs up, anyone trying to live on $15 an hour in Nashville would tell you it is impossible.

Nashville Living Wage is advocating for a “more just minimum” as the base standard of pay and is seeking employers who are paying this rate or would like to make changes to be certified and join its growing list of “founding member” certified employers.

A recent report released by Smart Asset ranks Nashville No. #14 for highest income needed to pay rent, sharing space in the top 15 with historically and notoriously expensive cities like San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland, Oregon. The old standard of budgeting 30% of your salary for your rent is no longer feasible. You would need to make an annual salary of $71,000 to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Nashville. That's $34 an hour.

I have yet to see a storefront sign advertising for that.

“But not everyone has to live in Nashville,” some might argue, purporting that there is cheaper housing available in surrounding counties. Unfortunately, the housing demand in Davidson County has ripple effects throughout Middle Tennessee. The most recent United Way ALICE Report takes into consideration the entire metro statistical area as it determines its household survival budget and stability budget for Tennessee residents who are “asset limited, income constrained, employed”— in other words, working folks who cannot afford the basic necessities without public or private assistance.

The ALICE Wage Tool determines the hourly survival wage for a single adult in Davidson County to be $19.79. This hourly survival wage has gone up over $2.30 in the past four years.

Nashville Living Wage is trying to change the wage conversation locally by growing our network of living-wage employers. As a voluntary employer certification program, NLW certifies employers who pay all of their employees (including part-time and entry-level positions) what it takes to survive in Nashville. As we eagerly await an updated ALICE Report, we are using the most current ALICE Report, from 2020 (with 2018 data), to determine the living-wage rate of $17.40 an hour (or $15.40 an hour with employer-provided health insurance). This equals $36,192 or $32,032 annually — half of the Smart Asset figure noted above.

But it is only a start. We are advocating for a “more just minimum” as the base standard of pay and are seeking employers who are paying this rate or would like to make changes to be certified and join our growing list of “founding member” certified employers.

Nashville residents and visitors can look for the “Nashville Living Wage'' employer seal on storefronts. You can visit NashvilleLivingWage.com to learn more and support our efforts. Most importantly, employers can apply for certification through a quick and easy online application.

No matter your role, vote with your dollar this year. Your purchases have power and our community is stronger when consumers shop consciously and workers are paid equitably.

Aimee Shelide Mayer is the board president of Nashville Living Wage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Opinion: Shop at businesses that pay employees a living wage