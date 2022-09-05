Save big on a Reviewed-approved Casper mattress during the brand's Labor Day 2022 sale.

Is it time for a new mattress? If you're looking for a sleeper that can keep you comfortable all night long without breaking the bank, we have a Labor Day mattress sale for you. Right now, Casper has Reviewed-approved mattresses on sale for deep price cuts just in time for Labor Day 2022.

Casper is hosting its Labor Day 2022 sale now through Tuesday, September 13, letting shoppers save up to $600 on mattresses and up to 50% on everything else, including pillows, sheets and adjustable bed frames. The discount applies to its Original foam and four different hybrid sleepers, on top of savings of up to 25% on sleep bundles.

A great place to start is with the Casper Original mattress, typically listed for $1,295 in its queen size but now available for $1,165 during the sale. We tested Casper's flagship mattress and found it did a solid job of giving an undisturbed sleep. Our testers also noted how it cushioned their landing when they flopped down on the bed (as we all do at the end of the day). Even Reviewed's editor-in-chief, Dave Kender, tried the Casper Original and called it "just the right mattress for me—and very likely, for you as well."

Shop the Casper mattress Labor Day 2022 sale for dreamy discounts of up to $600.

One of Casper's most highly-rated sleepers is its Original Hybrid mattress, normally priced at $1,695 in its queen size but discounted down to $1,445 during this Labor Day 2022 sale. While we haven't tested this particular hybrid sleeper, Casper promises a cool sleep with the mattress's AirScape foam cooling system in its top layer. Its middle layer features Zoned Support memory foam with three ergonomic zones that let shoulders sink and cradle hips for better spinal alignment. Plus, saving $325 sounds pretty dreamy.

Discover new levels of comfort with Casper mattresses that you can get for wallet-friendly prices right now! Shop the Labor Day 2022 mattress sale before these prices drift away.

