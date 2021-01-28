Here’s How To Shop Consciously And Get Rewarded For It

By now, those of us who dared to wake up on January 1 with any degree of cautious optimism have realized that — sike! — this year is just 2020: Extended Edition. But while it would be easy to lapse back into the meh-ness of the past 2,937 days, we can still choose to do better, starting with the nation's second-favorite pastime after doomscrolling: online shopping.

For us, that means making a firm commitment to buying 1) only from brands we believe in and 2) in a way that doesn't harm the planet, two goals that can be accomplished in one fell swoop with Aspiration, a banking alternative that doesn't invest customer deposits in fossil fuels and offers cash back when you make a purchase from select mission-driven merchants. (Aspiration Plus customers can earn up to 10% cash back.) Ahead, see six socially minded retailers where hitting "buy" is much more than the exchange of cash for goods.

<strong>Miir</strong><br><br>Yes, this wide-mouth stainless-steel water bottle will look snazzy on your nightstand, but it also helps fund Black- and brown-woman-identifying businesses and nonprofits that bring clean water and proper sanitation to communities around the world.<br><br><em>Get 5% cash back with <a href="https://www.aspiration.com/?utm_source=vice&utm_medium=miir" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aspiration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aspiration</a>.</em>
<strong>Lola</strong><br><br>You might know Lola for its 100% certified-organic-cotton menstrual products, donation program, and work to end the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/tampon-tax-us-states" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tampon tax" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tampon tax</a>. But with the introduction of its sexual wellness range, including <a href="https://www.mylola.com/collections/sex/products/sexual-wellness-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this kit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this kit</a>, Lola is leaning in to becoming a resource for all things related to reproductive health. <br><br><em>Get 5% cash back with <a href="https://www.aspiration.com/?utm_source=vice&utm_medium=lola" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aspiration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aspiration</a>.</em>
<strong>Dropps</strong><br><br>This is it: the detergent pod least likely to get an eponymous challenge. Instead, these fragrance-, dye-, and paraben-free pouches are backed by the world's largest ocean conservancy organization and arrive (in compostable packaging) at your door via <br>100% carbon-neutral shipping. <br><br><em>Get 3% cash back with <a href="https://www.aspiration.com/?utm_source=vice&utm_medium=dropps" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aspiration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aspiration</a>.</em>
<strong>Girlfriend Collective</strong><br><br>Suddenly in the market for a mulberry-colored unitard made from recycled bottles? Same. With a number of initiatives in place, building your activewear collection at GC also means upholding fair labor practices and charities chosen by friends of the brand.<br><br><em>Get 3% cash back with <a href="https://www.aspiration.com/?utm_source=vice&utm_medium=gc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aspiration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aspiration</a>.</em>
<strong>Parachute</strong><br><br>Every day is now a duvet day, and this ribbed quilt would be a cozy addition to your desk-bed setup. As a bonus, purchases help support a U.N. campaign to send life-saving malaria-prevention bed nets to those in need. <br><br><em>Get 5% cash back with <a href="https://www.aspiration.com/?utm_source=vice&utm_medium=parachute" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aspiration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aspiration</a>.</em>
<strong>Warby Parker</strong><br><br>While some distribution of the eyewear brand's celebrated Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, your purchase of these aviator sunglasses still makes an impact: For a portion of frames purchased, PPE and preventative health supplies are given to healthcare workers and communities in need.<br><br><em>Get 5% cash back with <a href="https://www.aspiration.com/?utm_source=vice&utm_medium=wp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aspiration" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aspiration</a>.</em>
