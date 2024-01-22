I shop at Costco for myself and my parents. Here are 7 items I swear by.

My family and I follow a halal diet and have been shopping at Costco for many years.

Some of my favorite items to buy include the House Foods organic tofu and the Ancient Organics ghee.

Costco also offers a great variety of seafood, like the Kirkland Signature wild sockeye salmon.

My family and I have been avid Costco shoppers for as long as I can remember.

Like many Muslims, we follow a halal diet, which requires an animal to be treated well at the beginning of its life and blessed and slaughtered in a specific manner.

Although some Costco locations in the US carry halal meats from the Crescent brand, my local store in Southern California hasn't followed suit just yet. However, the brand is available for members to purchase online.

I enjoy shopping Costco's variety of produce, fish, and prepackaged snacks at great prices.

Here are seven items I bought for myself and my parents during my most recent trip to Costco.

I love Costco’s produce and always pick up a bag of avocados.

Costco's produce is high-quality and budget-friendly. Athena Sobhan

I like to keep my breakfast simple, light, and nutritious.

When I'm not in a rush, my favorite meal to have is avocado toast on whole-wheat bread.

When I shop at Costco, I know I'm getting high-quality produce at a great price.

My local Costco now carries organic tofu, which is great for when I don’t want to eat meat.

House Foods organic tofu is a great alternative to meat. Athena Sobhan

I like to meal prep for the week ahead, and House Foods organic tofu is one of my go-to ingredients for creating a nutrient-dense meal.

Many recipes incorporate tofu as an alternative to meat, especially for lunch.

I like to make tofu with garbanzo beans and season it with plenty of spices. I usually eat it as a salad alongside other vegetables.

Costco offers a great variety of seafood.

I love the Kirkland Signature wild sockeye-salmon filet. Athena Sobhan

When I take a trip to Costco, I always purchase the Kirkland Signature wild sockeye-salmon filet.

It's the perfect meal for dinner, and I like to use the leftovers to make a salmon bowl for lunch.

Kirkland Signature spinach-and-cheese ravioli is perfect for a quick and simple dinner.

Kirkland Signature organic spinach-and-cheese ravioli is great after a long day at work. Athena Sobhan

After a long day at work, I sometimes don't feel like making a big, complicated meal for dinner.

Instead, I'll whip out a package of the Kirkland Signature organic spinach-and-cheese ravioli and make a quick sauce to go along with it.

I'm also a big cheese lover, so ravioli is the perfect way to satisfy my cravings.

I’m obsessed with the Veggies Made Great spinach-and-egg-white frittatas.

The Veggies Made Great spinach-and-egg-white frittatas remind me of the egg bites from Starbucks. Athena Sobhan

Rather than spending money on egg bites from Starbucks, I've started buying the Veggies Made Great spinach-and-egg-white frittatas at Costco.

The egg-white bites are easy to make in the microwave or air fryer.

The frittatas also include tomato, red bell pepper, onion, and a hint of cheese for flavor.

Ghee is a must-have in any South Asian household.

Ghee is an important ingredient in many South Asian dishes. Athena Sobhan

Ghee, or clarified butter, is an important staple in South Asian dishes.

Typically, we had to buy small bottles of ghee at the local South Asian grocery store. However, I've made the switch to Costco since they've started carrying Ancient Organics ghee.

Ghee is an important element in dishes like biryani, and its distinct flavor and smell always transport me back to my childhood.

Pocky always satisfies my craving for something sweet.

I've loved the chocolate-cream Pocky since I was a kid. Athena Sobhan

At the end of a long day, I typically crave something sweet. One of my go-to snacks has always been Pocky.

These cream-coated biscuit sticks are light, satisfying, and perfect for when you're out and about or unwinding after a busy day.

I've been a fan of the classic chocolate-cream Pocky since I was younger, but am also obsessed with the cookies-and-cream and strawberry-cream flavors.

Click to keep reading Costco diaries like this one .

Read the original article on Business Insider