Shop cult-favorite swimsuits at Summersalt and save up to 60% now

With Labor Day 2022 just around the corner, there is no better time than now to score some incredible deals on swimwear. Whether you’re already planning for your next tropical vacay or need a few extra stylish swimsuits to add to your wardrobe, you can take care of all of your swimwear needs at Summersalt’s Endless Summer sale.

Now through Wednesday, August 31, shoppers can save up to 60% sitewide on a selection of bikini tops and bottoms, one-piece suits and clothing at Summersalt. On top of the wide variety of styles to choose from, the swimwear is made of recycled fabrics and comes in sizes 0 through 24.

Looking for a go-to swimsuit that checks off all the boxes? Take a look at The Marina one-piece suit marked down from $95 to $66.50, a $28.50 savings. The brand’s signature color-blocking, paired with the diagonal seaming, makes this swimsuit extra flattering. According to our tester, the “wrap dress look” accentuated the smallest part of the waist and the built-in cups provided coverage in all the necessary areas, although they lacked some support. .

If you’re bored of the same old swimsuit styles, check out The Sidestroke, marked down from $95 to $66.50, a $28.50 savings. With superior compression and a sassy one shoulder design, there’s a reason why this is one of the brand’s best selling swimsuits. Even though our tester was initially skeptical of the one-shoulder style, she was “pleasantly surprised by the flattering fit and secure strap”. While the suit does not have any cups for support, our tester loved it so much that she ended up keeping it.

Whether you desperately need a new swimsuit or you just want to add a few stylish selections to your wardrobe, don’t miss out on Summersalt’s sale. Shop fast and make a splash this Labor Day weekend with these rare end-of-summer markdowns.

