Shop Cyber Monday 2022 markdowns at Kate Spade Surprise—clutches, totes and more

Shop markdowns at Kate Spade on clutches, totes and more for Cyber Monday 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Amazing markdowns at Kate Spade Surprise ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.

Spruce up your wardrobe and save big on totes, clutches, wallets and more.

Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

Cyber Monday 2022 is tomorrow and it's time to save! Kate Spade Surprise has massive markdowns on purses, clutches and backpacks. If you or a loved one needs a new trendy bag for school or for errands, then now is the time to take advantage of this incredible sale.

Save big on this Kate Spade Leila Dome Backpack bundle that's marked $419 off the retail price of $588 and is now $169. Get a stunning backpack with a matching wallet with this bundle. In need of a new crossbody? This Flash Glitter Crossbody is $220 off retail price and is now $59, today only. Spruce up your outfits with these stunning bags from Kate Spade.

Kate Spade Surprise

►Cyber Monday 2022: The best 250+ Cyber Monday deals you can already shop

►50 best Cyber Monday deals under $100: Save on clothes, toys, tech and more

The 5 best Kate Spade Surprise deals

Shop Kate Spade Surprise deals

The Kate Spade Surprise Cyber Monday deals are not to be missed. Save big on crossbody bags, backpacks and more. There are several bundles where you can get more than one item marked significantly down from the retail price.

Story continues

Shop markdowns at Kate Spade on clutches, totes and more for Cyber Monday 2022.

Kate Spade Surprise

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kate Spade Surprise Cyber Monday: Totes, clutches and more