Shop daily deals at Best Buy—save big on Apple, Google, Samsung, Meta and more

If you want some of the best gadgets on the market, Best Buy is the perfect place to shop. Score amazing deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.
If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.
Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership
Featured Best Buy deals you can shop
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Head to Best Buy right now and save a whopping $300 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, one of our favorite Android smartphones of the year. The Reviewed-approved phone dropped in October and wowed our experts, as its improved speed, security and high-quality camera blew previous Google models out of the water. The 128 gigabyte version, which comes unlocked, is available for $599—a $300 markdown from its original $899 price tag.
GoPro HERO 11
GoPro makes some of our favorite camcorders every year, and the HERO11 is no exception. Right now, you can save on the GoPro HERO11 and get it for just $429.99, which is $70 off its original price tag of $499.99. This portable camera will capture all your favorite adventures and get amazing video quality while remaining durable.
Top 5 Best Buy deals you can shop today
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) for $99.99 (Save $30)
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle (128 GB) for $349.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for $1,599.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy headphone deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) for $99.99 (Save $30)
Jabra 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Canceling Earbuds from $139.99 (Save $90)
Best Buy tablet deals
Microsoft Surface 10.5-Inch 128GB Go 3 Touch-Screen for $469 (Save $80.99)
Microsoft Surface 12.3-Inch 128GB Pro 7+ Touch Screen for $699.99 (Save $230)
Microsoft 12.3-Inch 256GB Surface Pro 7+ for $899.99 (Save $330)
Best Buy TV deals
LG 43-Inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $269.99 (Save $20)
TCL 58-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $319.99 (Save $80)
Sony 50-Inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $849.99 (Save $50)
LG 65-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $999.99 (Save $700)
Samsung 65-Inch Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for $1,599.99 (Save $400)
LG 65-Inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,699.99 (Save $400)
Best Buy laptop deals
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-Inch Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 (Save $550)
MacBook Pro 16-Inch Laptop 16GB Memory for $2,099 (Save $400)
Best Buy kitchen deals
Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer Kit with TurboCrisp for $39.99 (Save $40)
Frigidaire 4.5-Cubic-Foot Mini Fridge for $239 (Save $50.99)
Insignia 18-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $599.99 (Save $30)
Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $699.99 (Save $137 to $197)
Shop kitchen appliances at Best Buy
Best Buy video game and accessory deals
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset for $34.99 (Save $65)
WD BLACK P10 5TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive for $119.99 (Save $30)
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PlayStation 5 for $159.99 (Save $110)
Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle (128 GB) for $349.99 (Save $50)
Shop gaming accessories at Best Buy
Best Buy hearing aid deals
Hearing Assist Stream OTC Hearing Aid Kit for $649.99 (Save $150)
Lucid Hearing Premium Rechargeable Hearing Aids for $899.99 (Save $800)
Best Buy tech deals
SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $11.99 (Save $8)
Omron Automatic Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $34.99 (Save $20.51)
Omron Evolv Wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $84.99 (Save $25.01)
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $150.99 (Save $74)
Sonance MAG Series 6.1-Channel Outdoor Streaming Sound System Powered by Sonos for $1,499.99 (Save $1,200)
Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) for $2,299.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy home deals
Cuisinart P59BC-11BK 11-Piece Cookware Set for $99.99 (Save $100)
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Corded Handheld Deep Cleaner for $113.89 (Save $20)
Pro-line II ProGrid Series Freeflex Office Chair for $190.99 (Save $35)
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When does Best Buy have sales?
Right now, you can shop Best Buy's Appliance Presidents Day sale through Wednesday, March 1 for the best deals on major home appliances for your kitchen and laundry room.
Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
