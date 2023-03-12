Shop daily deals at Best Buy—save big on LG, Nintendo Switch and GoTrax
If you want some of the best gadgets on the market, Best Buy is the perfect place to shop. Score amazing deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.
If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancellation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.
Featured Best Buy deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Tune into great Best Buy tech deals and score a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These Reviewed-approved wireless earbuds have clear sound and a sleek design, and they're 33% off right now. Snag these buds today and save $50 on these listening devices that are available for $99.99—but are originally listed at $149.99.
Top 5 Best Buy deals you can shop today
Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition, Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
LG 24-Inch IPS LED FHD FreeSync Monitor for $99.99 (Save $100)
LG CordZero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum with 2 Quick Release Batteries for $298.99 (Save $301)
GoTrax G4 Commuting Electric Scooter for $500.99 (Save $199)
LG 65-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $899.99 (Save $800)
Best Buy headphone deals
Jabra 85t True Wireless Advanced Active Noise Canceling Earbuds from $179.99 (Save $50)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
Best Buy tablet deals
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) 8-Inch HD tablet for $89.99 (Save $10)
Samsung 8.7-Inch Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from $129.99 (Save $30 to $50)
Lenovo 12.3-Inch 128GB Ideapad Windows Duet 5i 2-in-1 Tablet for $529.99 (Save $260)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-Inch Touch Screen for $699.99 (Save $230)
Best Buy TV deals
Hisense 55-Inch Class R6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $279.99 (Save $30)
LG 50-Inch Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $349.99 (Save $30)
Samsung 65-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $479.99 (Save $20)
LG 48-Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $599.99 (Save $700)
LG 65-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $899.99 (Save $800)
Best Buy laptop deals
HP 15.6-Inch 16GB Memory 512GB SSD Intel Core i7 Victus Gaming Laptop for $849.99 (Save $250)
MSI 15.6-Inch 16GB Memory 1TB SSD Delta AMD Gaming Laptop Advantage Edition for $1,099.99 (Save $300)
Apple 16-Inch 16GB Memory 512GB SSD MacBook Pro Laptop for $1,999 (Save $500)
Best Buy kitchen deals
Crux 3-Quart Digital Air Fryer Kit with TurboCrisp for $29.99 (Save $50)
GE 1.1-Cubic-Foot Mid-Size Stainless-Steel Microwave for $129.99 (Save $26)
Breville Barista Express Stainless-Steel Espresso Machine for $599.95 (Save $150)
Frigidaire 20.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator from $749.99 (Save $87 to $147)
Best Buy video game and accessory deals
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 for $12.99 (Save $17)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch for $39.99 (Save $20)
Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset for $39.99 (Save $60)
WD BLACK P10 5TB External USB 3.2 Gen 1 Portable Hard Drive for $119.99 (Save $30)
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 2TB Internal SSD for PlayStation 5 for $179.99 (Save $90)
Best Buy hearing aid deals
Nuheara IQbuds 2 MAX Personal Hearing Amplifier for $399.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy tech deals
SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $13.99 (Save $6)
Vantop HF610T 10-Inch 2.5K Front and Rear Mirror Dash Cam for $89.99 (Save $40)
SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for $150.99 (Save $74)
Canon EOS R6 Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) for $2,099.99 (Save $200)
Best Buy home deals
Cuisinart P59BC-11BK 11-Piece Cookware Set for $99.99 (Save $100)
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Corded Handheld Deep Cleaner for $113.89 (Save $20)
Arlo Essential Spotlight 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Surveillance System for $299.99 (Save $150)
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-In-One Clean Station for $499 (Save $400.99)
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When does Best Buy have sales?
Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.
