Shop daily deals at Best Buy—save big on Sun Joe, Samsung, Chef iQ and more

If you want some of the best gadgets on the market, Best Buy is the perfect place to shop. Score amazing deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancellation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Featured Best Buy deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Save on top-of-the-line Samsung buds at Best Buy.

Tune into great Best Buy tech deals and score a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These Reviewed-approved wireless earbuds have clear sound and a sleek design, and they're 33% off right now. Snag these buds today and save $50 on these listening devices that are available for $99.99—but are originally listed at $149.99.

$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $50)

Top 5 Best Buy deals you can shop today

Best Buy headphone deals

Head to Best Buy for rare savings on headphones you'll love from Sony, Jabra and more.

Best Buy tablet deals

The powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is one of many great tablets on sale at Best Buy.

Best Buy TV deals

Upgrade your view with big savings on this customer-favorite smart TV from LG.

Best Buy laptop deals

Shop for a new laptop right now at Best Buy.

Best Buy kitchen deals

This spacious Frigidaire refrigerator is one of many great appliances on sale at Best Buy.

Best Buy video game and accessory deals

Save on video games, gaming headphones and so much more at Best Buy.

Best Buy hearing aid deals

Some of the best hearing aids around can be found at Best Buy.

Best Buy tech deals

Get massive markdowns on incredible tech at Best Buy.

Best Buy home deals

Head to Best Buy to save on vacuums, air purifiers ad so much more.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

Right now, you can shop Best Buy's daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

