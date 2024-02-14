Shop damaged by fire on Tuesday evening

Feb. 14—JAMESTOWN — A shop was damaged by fire on Tuesday evening, Feb. 13, said Fire Chief Brian Paulson of the Jamestown Rural Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched at 10:16 p.m. to 3195 Hwy 281 SE. Paulson said six trucks and 20 firefighters responded to the fire and were at the location for about an hour and 40 minutes.

Paulson said a vehicle in the shop started on fire. The shop is attached to a home but the fire did not spread to the house, he said. Smoke and fire damage were reported to the shop.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Paulson said.

In addition to JRFD, agencies responding were the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Jamestown Ambulance.