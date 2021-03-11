Shop Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman’s Home Style

Jessica Cherner, Madeline O'Malley
  • $12, Area Ware. <a href="https://www.areaware.com/products/totem-candles-all?variant=37367907647645" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $349, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/overarching-acrylic-shade-floor-lamp-brass-smoke-w2249/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $599, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/taj-leather-strap-counter-stool/s442326" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $70, Kazi. <a href="https://kazigoods.com/products/large-dusty-peach-fir-biko-bowl-fw19" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $595, Restoration Hardware. <a href="https://rh.com/catalog/product/product.jsp?productId=prod7420577&sale=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $498, Serena and Lily. <a href="https://www.serenaandlily.com/hanging-rattan-chair/m10499.html?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $2698, Lulu and Georgia. <a href="https://www.luluandgeorgia.com/rivington-sofa-goldenrod-by-ginny-macdonald" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Totem Candles by Grain

Among the stylish and textural pieces that fill the home of AD’s April cover stars are furnishings that are comfortable, versatile, and refreshingly affordable

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Inside "Hamilton" Star Daveed Diggs & Emmy Raver-Lampman's L.A. Home

    Today AD is welcomed by the multitalented couple Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman for a tour of their crafty, colorful Los Angeles home. Working alongside interior designer Mandy Cheng, Raver-Lampman oversaw a stunning, steady transformation - one that delighted Daveed each time he'd return home from shooting TNT's Snowpiercer. “Every time I showed up, there seemed to be some sort of surprise waiting for me,” says Diggs, who’s best known for his dual roles in the landmark Broadway musical Hamilton. “Whole sections of our home were being created without me—yet clearly with me in mind.” Select artwork by Joanna DeGeneres Photography, Brittani Sensabaugh, Jessi Jumanji, Matt Ritchie / The Lonely Island / Jon Sherman / Flavor Paper, and Celebs on Sandwiches

  • Hamilton ’s Daveed Diggs Shows Off His Colorful & Quirky L.A. Home: ‘No Other Place I Want to Be’

    Diggs met his partner, Emmy Raver-Lampman, in 2015 when they both joined the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway

