Shop These Early Memorial Day Sales for 2022 Right Now
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."
Memorial Day 2022 is just a few short weeks away, which means sun, summer, and sales. In past years, Memorial Day sales have started earlier and earlier, with some starting long before the holiday weekend, and we expect 2022 to be no different. You can count on sales starting to pop up at the start of May, maybe even earlier.
Usually, Memorial Day is a hot time for outdoor and indoor furniture, lawn equipment, and mattresses to go on sale. So, if you've been holding off on purchasing that perfect patio set for wine nights on the porch or a cozy chair to curl up with your favorite book in, then get ready to snatch these deals up now because they won't last long.
P.S. Now is the perfect time to start thinking about Dad's special day! Get him the best Father's Day gift while it's on sale.
Amazon Memorial Day Sales
Walmart Memorial Day Sales
Target Memorial Day Sales
Home Depot Memorial Day Sales
Lowe's Memorial Day Sales
Memorial Day Furniture Sales
Parachute will hold their bi-annual sale with 20% off everything 5/23-5/30.
Modloft is offering 20% off sitewide with code REFRESH22 from 5/24-5/30.
Kaiyo is offering15% off on orders of $2,500+ and free delivery with code STARS from 5/23 and 5/31.
Overstock will be running their Memorial Day Clearance sale from 5/13-5/30 with a variety of deals and free shipping.
Outer is offering up to $1,000 off with code MEMDAY11 from 5/20-5/31.
Rugs.com is offering up to 70% off 05/18-05/24.
Boutique Rugs is offering an additional 10% off with code MEM10 5/15-5/31.
Armadillo is offering up to 50% off select styles while supplies last.
Castlery is offering up to $550 off 5/16-5/30.
Design Within Reach is offering 15% off and free shipping 5/26-5/31.
HAY is offering 15% off and free shipping 5/26-5/31.
Interior Define is offering 15% off sitewide 5/25-5/31.
Scout & Nimble is offering up to 30% off 5/25-6/1.
Memorial Day Mattress Sales
BEAR mattresses is offering 30% off sitewide with code MD30 through 5/31.
Big Fig Mattress is offering $400 off with the code MEMDAY.
Essentia is offering 25% off everything Essentia + $299 free gift.
Nolah is offering up to $700 off mattresses from 5/9-6/6.
airweave is offering $200 off all mattresses with code MEM2022 from 5/23-5/30.
Ghost Bed is offering up to 40% off select items now through 6/9.
Molecule is offering up to 30% off with code MEMORIALDAY 5/10-6/5.
Other Memorial Day Sales
Canopy is offering a free Aroma Kit with humidifier or device purchase with code CANOPYVIP from 5/27-5/30.
Magic Linen is offering 15% off the entire website with the code MEMO15 for orders over $250 between 5/29 to 5/31.
Cultiver is offering 20% off 5/28-5/30.
Brooke & Lou is offering up to 25% off 5/23-5/31.
Pure Enrichment is offering BOGO 25% off with code REFRESH25 from 5/23-5/31.
Vadham Teas is offering up to 40% off sitewide from 5/20-5/31.
Welly is offering 20% off sitewide with code HEYSUMMER from 5/27-5/31.
Espro has 20% sitewide 5/26-5/31.
American Kitchen Cookware is offering 25% off sitewide 5/26-5/30.
STATE Bags is offering 20% off sitewide from 5/26-5/30 with code MDW22.
Hydros is offering 20% off sitewide from 5/25-5/30.
Bean Box customers can receive $5 Coffee Cash with every order from 5/27-5/30.
Aromatique is offering 20% off site wide from 5/27-5/30.
Appaman is offering 15% off sitewide with code poolday15 from 5/27-5/30.
Dabble and Dollop is offering free shipping 5/27-5/30.
Florsheim is offering 20% off sitewide with code FMF2 from 5/24-5/30.
Miku is offering $50 off their Pro Smart Baby Monitor with code MEMORIAL50 from 5/22-5/31.
Newton Baby is offering 20% off sitewide with code STARS from 5/27-5/30.
The Dough Project is offering 20% off most items with code MDW20 from 5/27-5/31.
bubs & sass jewelry is offering 25% off every $50 purchase.
Minty + ReliePH Skincare is offering 20% off their Multi-Purpose Ointment.
Selfmade is offering 20% off with code SUNSOUT from 5/26-5/30.
Disco is offering 20% off sitewide with code MDW2022 from 5/26-5/30.
Girlfriend Collective is offering up to 25% off from 5/26-5/30.
Juneshine is offering 10% off sitewide with code MDW22 from 5/23-5/30.
Clevr Blends is offering a free gift with $50 purchase from 5/27-5/30.
Partake Foods is offering up to 25% off from 5/26-5/30.
Brightland is offering a free gift on orders over $150 on 5/20.
dynamic DNA is offering 22% off sitewide with code Memorial22.
Brooke & Lou is offering up to 25% off from 5/23-5/31.
Oka-B is offering 25% off sitewide from 5/26-5/31.
Okabashi is offering 25% sitewide from 5/26-5/31.
Hanky Panky is offering up to 70% off 5/25–6/1.
Hanna Anderson is offering up to 50% off 5/23– /30.
Jack Wolfskin is offering 25% off the entire site with code LONGWEEKEND25 5/26-5/30.
M.M. Lafleur has buy 2 items get 20% off with code HELLOAGAIN. Buy 3+ get 25% off with code BACKTOIT from 5/26-5/31.
I Love Tyler Madison is offering 70% with code MEMORIALDAY 5/27 though 5/30.
Solo is offering up to 40% off 5/20-5/30.
Oru Kayak is offering 15% off sitewide 5/19-6/2.
Yummie is offering 40% off sitewide (excluding markdowns) 5/26-5/31.
Melissa & Doug is offering 15% off sitewide with code ENGAGEMAY22 5/26-5/31.
You Might Also Like