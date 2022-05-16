Shop These Early Memorial Day Sales for 2022 Right Now



Memorial Day 2022 is just a few short weeks away, which means sun, summer, and sales. In past years, Memorial Day sales have started earlier and earlier, with some starting long before the holiday weekend, and we expect 2022 to be no different. You can count on sales starting to pop up at the start of May, maybe even earlier.

Usually, Memorial Day is a hot time for outdoor and indoor furniture, lawn equipment, and mattresses to go on sale. So, if you've been holding off on purchasing that perfect patio set for wine nights on the porch or a cozy chair to curl up with your favorite book in, then get ready to snatch these deals up now because they won't last long.

P.S. Now is the perfect time to start thinking about Dad's special day! Get him the best Father's Day gift while it's on sale.

Amazon Memorial Day Sales

Walmart Memorial Day Sales

Target Memorial Day Sales

Home Depot Memorial Day Sales

Lowe's Memorial Day Sales

Memorial Day Furniture Sales

Parachute will hold their bi-annual sale with 20% off everything 5/23-5/30.

Modloft is offering 20% off sitewide with code REFRESH22 from 5/24-5/30.

Kaiyo is offering15% off on orders of $2,500+ and free delivery with code STARS from 5/23 and 5/31.

Overstock will be running their Memorial Day Clearance sale from 5/13-5/30 with a variety of deals and free shipping.

Outer is offering up to $1,000 off with code MEMDAY11 from 5/20-5/31.

Rugs.com is offering up to 70% off 05/18-05/24.

Boutique Rugs is offering an additional 10% off with code MEM10 5/15-5/31 .

Armadillo is offering up to 50% off select styles while supplies last.

Castlery is offering up to $550 off 5/16-5/30.

Design Within Reach is offering 15% off and free shipping 5/26-5/31.

HAY is offering 15% off and free shipping 5/26-5/31.

Interior Define is offering 15% off sitewide 5/25-5/31.

Scout & Nimble is offering up to 30% off 5/25-6/1.

Memorial Day Mattress Sales

BEAR mattresses is offering 30% off sitewide with code MD30 through 5/31.

Big Fig Mattress is offering $400 off with the code MEMDAY.

Essentia is offering 25% off everything Essentia + $299 free gift.

Nolah is offering up to $700 off mattresses from 5/9-6/6.

airweave is offering $200 off all mattresses with code MEM2022 from 5/23-5/30.

Ghost Bed is offering up to 40% off select items now through 6/9.

Molecule is offering up to 30% off with code MEMORIALDAY 5/10-6/5.

Other Memorial Day Sales

