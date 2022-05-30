Shop epic Memorial Day appliance sales from The Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and more
There are so many ways to shop smart for Memorial Day 2022, but one of the best ways is to look for the best appliances on sale. Whether it's a user-friendly air conditioner or a powerful washing machine, there are plenty of essential home appliances on sale for wallet-friendly prices. Fortunately, we've found all the best deals to score this Memorial Day.
The best Memorial Day appliance deals you can shop
Here are our top five favorite Memorial Day appliance deals you can shop right now, including a reliable dishwasher and the best refrigerator we've ever tested.
Black+Decker BPACT14HWT 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner at Wayfair for $444.01 (Save $205.98)
Samsung NX60A6711SS/AA Smart Freestanding Gas Range at Samsung for $949 (Save $350)
Samsung DW80R9950UT Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher at The Home Depot for $1,048 (Save $251)
GE GFW850SPNRS Stackable Steam Cycle Front-Load Washer at Lowe's for $1,098 (Save $251)
Frigidaire FG4H2272UF Freestanding 4-Door Fresh Door Refrigerator at Appliances Connection for $3,053.10 (Save $457.97)
In recognition of Memorial Day 2022, companies like Lowe's, The Home Depot and AJ Madison have launched incredible Memorial Day deals. The hunt for the best appliance deals is on, and we're taking you directly to the savings.
Oven and range Memorial Day deals
We've put many ovens and ranges to the test in our labs. This Memorial Day 2022, you can score great deals on some top-rated gas and electric ranges.
Samsung NE63T8111SS Slide-In Electric Range with Self-Cleaning Oven at The Home Depot for $898 (Save $301)
Samsung NX60A6711SS/AA Smart Freestanding Gas Range at Samsung for $949 (Save $350)
LG LREL6325F Electric Range with True Convection Oven at Walmart for $1,199 (Save $175)
Frigidaire FGIH3047VF Induction Range at AJ Madison for $1,293 (Save $1,056)
Whirlpool WGE745C0FS Electric Range at AJ Madison for $1,614.10 (Save $184.90)
GE Profile PSS93YPFS Smart Smooth Surface 5 Elements Steam Cleaning Air Fry Convection Oven Slide-In Electric Range at Lowe's for $2,159 (Save $240)
Frigidaire PCFE3078AF Freestanding Electric Range at AJ Madison for $2,243.10 (Save $555.90)
Washer and dryer Memorial Day deals
Looking to spruce up your laundry room? Seek out our favorite washers and dryers that are on sale for Memorial Day 2022 right now.
Maytag MVW6230HW Smart Top Load Washer at Best Buy for $799.99 (Save $145)
Maytag MVWP575GW Commercial-Grade Residential Agitator Washer at Maytag for $989 (Save $110)
Samsung DVE50A8600V/A3 Stackable Smart Electric Dryer at Best Buy for $1,049.99 (Save $255)
GE GFW850SPNRS Stackable Steam Cycle Front-Load Washer at Lowe's for $1,098 (Save $251)
GE GFD85ESPNRS Stackable Steam Cycle Electric Dryer at Lowe's for $1,098 (Save $251)
GE GUD27ESSMWW Electric Stacked Laundry Center with Washer and Dryer at Lowe's for $1,394 (Save $155)
Samsung Smart Top Load Washer and Smart Electric Dryer at Best Buy from $1,459.98 (Save $340 to $520)
LG WM9000HVA Smart Front Load Washer at Appliances Connection for $1,795 (Save $269.25)
Refrigerator Memorial Day deals
In need of a fridge that can accommodate all your summer barbecue plans? Find a great deal on a top-notch refrigerator now.
Whirlpool Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser at Lowe's for $1,429 (Save $270)
Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ French Door Refrigerator at The Home Depot for $2,199 (Save $800)
Frigidaire FG4H2272UF Freestanding 4-Door Fresh Door Refrigerator at Appliances Connection for $3,053.10 (Save $457.97)
GE PVD28BYNFS Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker at Lowe's for $3,199 (Save $1,000)
Samsung BNDL-1616345529310 Smart Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator at Samsung for $3,728.91 (Save $370.05)
GE Café CVE28DM5NS5 Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator at The Home Depot for $4,228 (Save $471)
Dishwasher Memorial Day deals
Memorial Day is the perfect time to haul away your outdated dishwasher in exchange for the best kitchen tech out there.
Beko DUT25401X Built-In Dishwasher with 5 Wash Cycles at Appliances Connection for $589 (Save $147.25)
Frigidaire Top Control Built-In Dishwasher at Lowe's for $629 (Save $220)
LG LDFN3432T Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher at Best Buy for $649.99 (Save $150)
Samsung DW80R5061US StormWash Top Control Built-In Dishwasher with AutoRelease Dry at Best Buy for $749.99 (Save $60)
Maytag MDB4949SKZ Built-In Dishwasher at Appliances Connection for $791.10 (Save $118.67)
Samsung DW80R9950UT Top Control Tall Tub Dishwasher at The Home Depot for $1,048 (Save $251)
Air conditioner Memorial Day deals
Get your house ready to be the neighborhood oasis with a new air conditioner. You'll thank yourself once that first heat wave hits.
Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner at Amazon for $159 (Save $20)
Honeywell 9,100 BTU Portable Air Conditioner at Best Buy for $383.99 (Save $46)
Haier 12,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi at Amazon for $428.93 (Save $96.07)
Black+Decker BPACT14HWT 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner at Wayfair for $479.99 (Save $170)
LG 18,000 BTU Smart Window Air Conditioner at Best Buy for $578.99 (Save $131)
Grill Memorial Day deals
Nothing beats a tasty burger or some flavorful grilled veggies in the summer. If you're looking to get that special taste from your outdoor (or indoor!) cooking this grilling season, we've found plenty of deals on quality grills you can get right now!
Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal Grill at Amazon for $24.99 (Save $20)
George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill at Walmart for $29.96 (Save $20.03)
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet CGG-180 Propane Gas Grill at Amazon for $142.49 with on-page coupon (Save $57.50)
Cuisinart Elite Griddler Electric Grill at Amazon for $189.99 (Save $9.96)
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill at Target for $199.99 (Save $100)
Weber 22-Inch Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill at Amazon from $219 (Save $13.80)
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill at Amazon for $248.23 (Save $121.76)
Z Grills 6-in-1 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with cover at Amazon for $377.54 (Save $59.54)
Solo Stove Grill Ultimate Bundle at Solo Stove for $549.99 (Save $225)
Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at Amazon for $599.95 (Save $50)
Small appliance Memorial Day deals
Have you been dragging your feet on getting that new coffee maker? Are you finally enticed by air frying? No matter which small appliance you're ready to bring home, we've scoured for the best deals.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven at Bed Bath & Beyond for $179.99 (Save $50)
Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker at Wayfair for $182.35 (Save $48.28)
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL at Amazon for $199.95 (Save $150)
►Why do we observe Memorial Day? Here's the true history of the holiday
When is Memorial Day 2022?
Memorial Day is today, May 30. Memorial Day is always observed the last Monday in May.
Are appliances cheaper on Memorial Day?
Yes! Spring is when brands are launching their latest products. This means last year's products—which are still top-notch technology—are on sale. If you're in the middle of a home renovation, Memorial Day markdowns will let you access great products at a big discount.
There are so many sales to keep track of and we're on it for you. We'll be rounding up the best deals from retailers such as Lowe's, AJ Madison, The Home Depot and more.
When do Memorial Day deals start?
Memorial Day appliance deals are in full swing. You can shop discounts from Lowe's, AJ Madison and more right now. If you're shopping for appliances, be sure to bookmark this page—we're keeping an eye on the sales to get you the best deals as soon as they're available.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Memorial Day appliance sales: Shop The Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy