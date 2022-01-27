Shop our favorite Target deals right now for savings of up to 50% on kitchen and home
Need help refreshing your home? Target's lineup of epic home deals is here to help. Today you can save big on everything from robot vacuums to air fryers, perfect for tidying up before Super Bowl parties and making tasty apps on game day.
For a limited time, you can shop the retailer's frequently updated sale section and save up to 50% on furniture and home decor, as much as 40% on kitchen appliances and up to 20% on floor care products. Meanwhile, if you're looking for Valentine's Day gifts, you can also scoop savings on fashion and shop select toys for your little ones at up to 50% off.
Whether your eyes are set on cooking tools or living room furniture, you're sure to find tons of can't-miss deals right now. To help you get started, we've rounded up all of the absolute best deals right now at Target. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop.
Target kitchen deals
Get the CRUXGG 6-in-1 Digital Touchscreen Countertop Air Fryer for $59.99 (Save $40)
Get the CRUXGG 2-in-1 Smokeless Indoor Ceramic Nonstick Grill and Griddle for $59.99 (Save $40)
Get the PowerXL 7-Quart Vortex Air Fryer for $89.99 (Save $60)
Get the Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender Combo for $129.99 (Save $20)
Get the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Iced Coffee Setting for $139.99 (Save $50)
Get the Whirlpool WH31S1E Mini Refrigerator for $159.99 (Save $60)
Get the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $249.99 (Save $80)
Target home decor and furniture deals
Get the Room Essentials Boucle Memory Foam Bath Rug from $7.50 (Save $7.50)
Get the Apache Mills Woven Rubber All Seasons Scraper Rug for $9.09 (Save $3.90)
Get the Threshold Be Our Guest Doormat for $9.10 (Save $3.90)
Get the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood and Metal Tray for $20.99 (Save $9)
Get the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 24-Inch Faux Seeded Eucalyptus Wreath for $24.49 (Save $10.50)
Get the Threshold Designed with Studio McGee 24-Inch Frameless Mirror with Braided Leather Hanging Strap for $36 (Save $24)
Get the Project 62 Loring Wood Writing Desk with Drawers from $60 (Save $48 to $75)
Get the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Solid Linen Blend Queen Comforter and Sham Set for $76.49 (Save $13.50)
Get the Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Hidden Hills Mixed Material Console for $100 (Save $100)
Get the Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Palmdale Knockdown Woven Drawer Console for $245 (Save $105)
Target floor care deals
Get the Black and Decker 3-in-1 Convertible Corded Upright Stick Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $37.59 (Save $16.40)
Get the Dirt Devil Endura Max Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $59.99 (Save $10)
Get the Shark Professional Steam Pocket Mop for $89.99 (Save $20)
Get the iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $174.99 (Save $75)
Get the Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $199.99 (Save $80)
Get the iRobot Roomba e5 (5150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $224.99 (Save $125)
Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $200)
Target fashion deals
Get the Cat & Jack Boys' Long Sleeve Rash Guard Swim Shirt for $11.99 (Save $3)
Get the Cat & Jack Girls' Vintage Jean Shortalls for $14.40 (Save $3.60)
Get the Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve Bodycon Polo Dress for $15 (Save $10)
Get the Goodfellow & Co Men's Slim Fit Stretch Oxford Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt from $16.24 (Save $8.75)
Get the Wild Fable Women's Cropped Sweatshirt for $17 (Save $3)
Get the Sierra Designs Mount Sanitas Backpack for $33.99 (Save $6)
Get the Women's S Sport by Skechers Elayna Hiking Shoes for $33.99 (Save $6)
Target toy deals
Get the LeapFrog Chat and Count Emoji Phone for $8.39 (Save $3.60)
Get the ZURU XSHOT Chaos Golden Orbit Blaster for $17.99 (Save $12)
Get the PJ Masks Carry N' Go Battle Case for $25.19 (Save $6.30)
Get the LEGO Jurassic World Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase Building Kit for $39.99 (Save $10)
Get the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Building Kit Collectible for $47.99 (Save $12)
Get the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Toy Barn with Animal Figurines for $62.99 (Save $27)
Get the Little Tikes Mega 12-Foot Trampoline for $161.99 (Save $108)
Shop the Target sale.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target: Shop incredible deals on kitchen and home products