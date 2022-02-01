Shop the final hours of this Best Buy flash sale to get savings on iRobot, Samsung and TCL
Looking for tech? Best Buy's got it. Whether it's a top-performing TV to watch the Super Bowl this month or a spacious refrigerator to keep all your favorite foods fresh, the retailer has it all. Even better, it just might be on sale—but time is running out to shop this Best Buy flash sale.
The tech retailer is currently hosting a 24-Hour flash sale, with sitewide savings across all categories ending tomorrow, February 2. That means you can get deep discounts on some of the hottest gadgets of the season right at the start of 2022.
One great piece of home tech? The LG Class C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. Typically listed for $2,099.99, you can get the 65-inch model for $1,799.99 thanks to a $300 price cut. We loved the incredible contrast and picture quality this OLED panel delivers, the sheer number of features it offers (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and its eye-catching design. For all that and those wanting amazing visuals while playing video games, the C1 is the best TV we've ever tested.
Be sure to check out other exceptional tech deals at Best Buy, but shop fast—there's only so much time left before the deals disappear.
Shop the top deals at Best Buy's 24-Hour Flash Sale
TVs
Get the Toshiba 32-Inch Class LED HD Smart Fire TV for $159.99 (Save $40)
Get the Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $349.99 (Save $100)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch 7 Series LED TV for $429.99 (Save $70)
Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $649.99 (Save $150)
Get the TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD ;QLED HDR Roku Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $250)
Get the LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 (Save $300)
Get the Sony 65-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,999.99 (Save $300)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch QN84A Mini LED TV for $1,899.99 (Save $900)
Tech
Get the Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones for $9.99 (Save $10)
Get the Facebook Portal Smart Video Display for $79.99 (Save $100)
Get the Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch for $199.95 (Save $100)
Get the Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones from $208.99 (Save $100 to $141)
Get the Microsoft 10.5-Inch Surface Go 2 for $399.99 (Save $150)
Get the Apple 16-Inch 1TB Macbook Pro from $2,379.99 (Save $300 to $420)
Home Appliances
Get the Amana 6.5-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer for $499.99 (Save $20)
Get the Insignia 18-Cubic-Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for $539.99 (Save $60)
Get the Whirlpool 3.8-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Top Load Washer for $579.99 (Save $50)
Get the GE 5.0-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $629.99 (Save $170 to $250)
Get the Amana 4.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Stainless Steel ;Electric Range for $649.99 (Save $120)
Get the Samsung 7.5-Cubic-Foot Stackable Electric Dryer for $749.99 (Save $105 to $195)
Get the Samsung 24-Inch StormWash Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Dishwasher from $799.99 (Save $145)
Get the LG 5-Cubic-Foot High-Efficiency Smart Top Load Washer from $899.99 (Save $150)
Get the Samsung 27.4-Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator from $1,399.99 (Save $30 to $40)
Get the LG Smart Front-Load Washer and Electric Dryer WashTower from $1,899.99 (Save $600 to $700)
Small Appliances
Get the Bella Pro Series Stainless Steel Espresso Machine for $29.99 (Save $30)
Get the Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer from $34.99 (Save $25)
Get the KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer for $49.99 (Save $5)
Get the Insignia 0.7 Cubic-Foot Compact Microwave from $59.99 (Save $20)
Get the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor for $109.99 (Save $20)
Get the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $379.99 (Save $120)
Get the iRobot Roomba i6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $150)
Get the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Link Air Purifier, Heater and Fan for $449.99 (Save $50)
Get the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Emptying Station for $499 (Save $100.99)
