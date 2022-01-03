Shop the final hours of lululemon post-holiday specials—score leggings, joggers and more

Shop some of our favorite post-holiday scores on lululemon leggings, joggers and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

lululemon is all about combining form and function to create comfortable and attractive activewear that can handle everything from strength training and yoga to running errands. Whether you are eager to achieve your healthy New Year's resolutions or simply love a good pair of leggings, lululemon is here to outfit your 2022. With just a few hours left in lululemon's We Made Too Much post-holiday specials, you'll need to shop fast for best-selling leggings, joggers, hoodies and more.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Through tomorrow, January 4, you can stock up on tops, bottoms and accessories for men and women, starting at as low as $4. Plus, standard shipping is always free on all items you purchase. No matter what activity you plan on enjoying in 2022, lululemon's catalogue of activewear has something to satiate your shopping urge today.

►Style savings: Shop these Tory Burch deals to start 2022 in style—save an extra 25% on sale purses, shoes and more

►New year, new deals: Shop the 70 best New Year sales at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more right now

The lululemon Align High-Rise Pant is one of our top picks for the best workout leggings is marked down in select colors to $79, a $19 savings. Made of the brand's proprietary Nulu fabric, it offers a nearly naked, super soft feel that won't get in the way of your practice. It also features a waistband pocket to hold keys and a card or two. From hoodies and joggers to tights and shorts, these lululemon post-holiday specials will have you looking and feeling fit in 2022.

The best lululemon holiday deals

Shop some of our favorite post-holiday scores on lululemon leggings, joggers and more.

Story continues

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: lululemon: Leggings, joggers, sports bras and hoodies are all on sale