Shop the final hours of the Purple mattress Sleep Week 2022 sale—save on mattresses and bedding

Treat yourself to a restful and refreshing night's sleep after shopping these limited-time Sleep Week 2022 Purple mattress deals. Whether you're after a cushioned cloud-like mattress or a more supportive bed, you can find your dream mattress for an awesome price right now.

Today, customers can shop the final hours of Purple's sitewide sale and snag 10% off every mattress order. Meanwhile, you can also enjoy dreamlike discounts on sleep accessories, including pillows, bedding and cushions. Better still, all of the mattresses that qualify for this markdown contain the Purple GelFlex Grid which is designed to offer sleepers incredible support and pressure relief.

To help you sleep more soundly, pick up the brand's flagship Purple mattress. Ranking as one of the best mattresses we've ever tried, this foam bed impressed us with its temperature regulation and limited motion transfer. We found the mattress to be a good pick for a variety of sleep positions and an especially great choice for people who sleep hot. Our tester said, "no matter how much heat we subjected the Purple mattress to, it didn’t warm up." Usually ringing up at $1,399 for the queen size, you can get it today for just $1,259—a savings of $140.

If you want a hybrid mattress that has all the bells and whistles, take a look at the Purple hybrid mattress, on sale for $2,159 for the queen size—a $240 price cut. With rave reviews from customers, this mattress is a worthy investment. The grid columns cradle your body for maximum support and comfort while the GelFlex material doesn’t retain heat so you stay cool throughout the night—making this mattress a winner. With the same high quality at the standard Purple mattress, the Purple hybrid mattress is an upgrade that comes with built-in coils, perfect for those who want maximum pressure relief.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress there's no better time to shop than now. Snag steep savings at the Purple Sleep Week sale before the discounts disappear.

