Shop the final hours of this Saatva mattress sale and save up to $450 on select sleepers

If you recently scored big on your tax refund this year, you might be daydreaming of all the ways to spend that extra money. Right now, you can keep the sweet dreams coming for years to come by upgrading your mattress. For a great long-term investment in a better night's sleep, Saatva is offering a collection of price cuts on its line of mattresses—but only for a limited time.

Through tomorrow, April 21, the luxury brand is offering up to $450 off select mattress and bedding purchases. During this limited-time Tax Refund 3-Day event, you can get a queen-sized Saatva Classic, typically listed for $1,695, down 12% for $1,495. This is thanks to the sale offering discounts of $200 on purchases between $925 and $2,249. You can also get $300 off purchases between $3,000 and $3,499, $400 off purchases between $4,000 and $4,499 and $450 off purchases of $4,500 or more.

We found the Saatva Classic to be one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tried, specifically for its three firmness levels and great edge support. Our tester said her experience with the Luxury Firm-level Classic made her feel as though she'd been transported to a high-end hotel the instant she settled in the bed. She called it "pleasantly firm" while noting how it "strikes a great balance." Although she was underwhelmed by the sub-standard movement absorption and the inconvenient size of the 14.5-inch mattress she tested, she said that the closer-to-standard 11.5-inch model could work well for solo sleepers.

If sleep is on your mind, now's the time to upgrade your bedroom with a Saatva mattress, available for a cozy price cut today. While this deal may seem like nothing more than a dream, we promise it's not too good to be true—the savings are real, but they won't be around too much longer!

