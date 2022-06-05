Shop the final hours of Walmart+ Weekend—access the PlayStation 5 restock and huge site-wide discounts
Whether you're searching for a coveted PlayStation 5 or hoping to spruce up your tech and home essentials ahead of summer 2022, we have insider information on a huge Walmart sale that will cover all your Sunday shopping needs. Trust us, you won't want to miss these markdowns.
Today, June 5, is the last day of Walmart+ Weekend and there's still plenty of time to scoop member-only savings. During the sale, you can sign up for Walmart's premium subscription service for exclusive access to discounts on everything from t-shirts and TVs to patio furniture and kitchen appliances. During the final hours of Walmart+ Weekend you can even find devices that have just come back in stock, like the best-selling PlayStation 5.
Ready to shop? Consider upgrading your home movie night experience by grabbing the Hisense XClass 4K TV. Typically listed for $258, you can get this 43-inch screen for $60 off at $198. Hisense says the XClass features 4K Ultra HD technology for incredible color and picture resolution. It also has a bevy of built-in features that can load super fast and a remote control with voice command.
Keep scrolling for even more exclusive savings—just be sure to shop fast.
The best Walmart+ Weekend electronics deals
TCL 32-Inch Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series for $99 (Save $100.99)
Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-Inch FHD Laptop for $169 (Save $150.99)
Hisense 43-Inch XClass 4K UHD A6 Smart Series TV for $198 (Save $60)
Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle for $199.99 (Save $44.99)
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console with Wireless Controller and Extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $299.99 (Save $50)
The best Walmart+ Weekend fashion and beauty deals
Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Daily Brightening and Exfoliating Cleanser for $7.99 (Save $20)
Champion Women's Sport Lightweight T-Shirt for $10 (Save $20)
Athlux Men's Active Lightweight Jersey Performance Pullover Hoodie from $12 (Save $31 to $33)
Burnside Men's Utility Cargo Shorts from $15 (Save $28.05 to $33)
Popyoung Women's Summer Short Sleeve Tunic Top from $17.99 (Save $5 to $10)
Image Skin Care Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum for $35.99 (Save $36.01)
Moosoo Electric Shaver and Clean Station Wet Dry Waterproof Men's Razor for $59.82 (Save $29.80)
Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Large Leather Crossbody Handbag from $81.64 (Save $68.01 to $218.01)
Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush with Four Brush Heads for $239.98 (Save $90.01)
The best Walmart+ Weekend home deals
NT Bay Microfiber Standard Pillowcases, Set of 2 for $8.99 (Save $6)
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $49 (Save $40)
Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed with LED Lights and USB for $199 (Save $80)
KitchenAid Professional 6-Quart 600 Stand Mixer for $239.99 (Save $160)
Hillsdale Larissa Sofa with USB Ports and Storage Pockets for $349 (Save $110)
The best Walmart+ Weekend toy deals
Lego City Stuntz 66707 Building Set (40 Pieces) for $14.97 (Save $9)
Kimbosmart Lamborghini Urus 12V Electric Powered Ride-On Car for Kids from $196.99 (Save $300 to $303)
Razor Crazy Cart Shift Electric Go-Kart for $198 (Save $100)
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set with Slide for $249 (Save $150)
The best Walmart+ Weekend appliance deals
Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed with Self-Cleaning Brushroll Upright Vacuum for $159 (Save $130)
Costway Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier for $269.99 (Save $350)
GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi Air Conditioner for $326 (Save $121)
iRobot Roomba i1+ 1552 Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $347 (Save $252.99)
Pulsar Dual Fuel Portable Generator for $869.99 (Save $547.50)
The best Walmart+ Weekend outdoor deals
Expert Gardener Cedar Elevated Garden Bed For $70 (Save $39)
Radio Flyer 3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon with Canopy for $119 (Save $20)
Endless Summer 30-Inch Push Button Start All Weather Outdoor Patio LP Gas Fire Pit from $249.99 (Save $30 to $220)
Coleman 20-Foot by 48-Inch Deep Oval Metal Frame Above Ground Pool for $598 (Save $100)
What is Walmart+ Weekend?
If you're looking for great deals on home essentials, the Walmart+ Weekend sales event is the place to be. Walmart+ is essentially the retail outlet's answer to Amazon Prime, being a membership-based service that offers in-store and online discounts. With Walmart+ Weekend, the service is offering a special collection of tech, appliances, apparel and more. Even better, shoppers who sign up for Walmart+ in a Walmart store will get a promo code for $20 off their next online purchase.
When is Walmart+ Weekend?
Walmart+ Weekend is in full swing. The sale started Thursday, June 2 and is running through today, June 5 at 7 p.m. You can shop exclusive deals in Walmart stores and online.
What is a Walmart+ membership?
Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and even members-only gas prices.
How much does a Walmart+ membership cost?
You can join Walmart+ for $12.95 a month, or $98 annually. This is actually slightly cheaper than an Amazon Prime subscription, which runs $12.99 a month or $155 a year.
How do you sign up for a Walmart+ membership?
Head to Walmart's website and visit the Early Access page, where you can enter your email address and more information to join.
Is Walmart+ worth it?
For sure! It can be tough to find home essentials at wallet-friendly prices, especially when they can go out of stock in the blink of an eye. With a Walmart+ membership, you can get the first crack at deals on the best devices, furniture and more. You can even grab devices that just hopped back on the shelf, like the PlayStation 5, through Walmart+. Sign up today to see the savings.
Sign up for Walmart+ and start saving at Walmart+ Weekend now.
