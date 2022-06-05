Shop the final hours of Walmart+ Weekend—access the PlayStation 5 restock and huge site-wide discounts

Shop the last day of the Walmart+ Weekend sale for big savings on Michael Kors, Apple, KitchenAid and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're searching for a coveted PlayStation 5 or hoping to spruce up your tech and home essentials ahead of summer 2022, we have insider information on a huge Walmart sale that will cover all your Sunday shopping needs. Trust us, you won't want to miss these markdowns.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Today, June 5, is the last day of Walmart+ Weekend and there's still plenty of time to scoop member-only savings. During the sale, you can sign up for Walmart's premium subscription service for exclusive access to discounts on everything from t-shirts and TVs to patio furniture and kitchen appliances. During the final hours of Walmart+ Weekend you can even find devices that have just come back in stock, like the best-selling PlayStation 5.

►Last chance: The top 10 Memorial Day 2022 deals you can still shop—save at Lowe's, Best Buy and Walmart

►Popular deal: Apple AirPods Pro are $69 off at Amazon right now

►Father's Day: 11 great Father’s Day 2022 tech gifts you can get for Dad

Ready to shop? Consider upgrading your home movie night experience by grabbing the Hisense XClass 4K TV. Typically listed for $258, you can get this 43-inch screen for $60 off at $198. Hisense says the XClass features 4K Ultra HD technology for incredible color and picture resolution. It also has a bevy of built-in features that can load super fast and a remote control with voice command.

Keep scrolling for even more exclusive savings—just be sure to shop fast.

The best Walmart+ Weekend electronics deals

Sign up for a Walmart+ membership now to refresh your tech for less.

Story continues

The best Walmart+ Weekend fashion and beauty deals

Save big on basic fashion and beauty items with these Walmart+ Weekend deals.

The best Walmart+ Weekend home deals

Find home and kitchen essentials for less when you sign up for a Walmart+ membership now.

The best Walmart+ Weekend toy deals

Keep your little ones entertained with these incredible Walmart+ toy deals.

The best Walmart+ Weekend appliance deals

Walmart+ members can enjoy huge savings on grills, vacuums and other home appliances right now.

The best Walmart+ Weekend outdoor deals

Enjoy fun in the sun with these exclusive Walmart+ outdoor deals.

What is Walmart+ Weekend?

If you're looking for great deals on home essentials, the Walmart+ Weekend sales event is the place to be. Walmart+ is essentially the retail outlet's answer to Amazon Prime, being a membership-based service that offers in-store and online discounts. With Walmart+ Weekend, the service is offering a special collection of tech, appliances, apparel and more. Even better, shoppers who sign up for Walmart+ in a Walmart store will get a promo code for $20 off their next online purchase.

When is Walmart+ Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend is in full swing. The sale started Thursday, June 2 and is running through today, June 5 at 7 p.m. You can shop exclusive deals in Walmart stores and online.

What is a Walmart+ membership?

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and even members-only gas prices.

How much does a Walmart+ membership cost?

You can join Walmart+ for $12.95 a month, or $98 annually. This is actually slightly cheaper than an Amazon Prime subscription, which runs $12.99 a month or $155 a year.

How do you sign up for a Walmart+ membership?

Head to Walmart's website and visit the Early Access page, where you can enter your email address and more information to join.

Is Walmart+ worth it?

For sure! It can be tough to find home essentials at wallet-friendly prices, especially when they can go out of stock in the blink of an eye. With a Walmart+ membership, you can get the first crack at deals on the best devices, furniture and more. You can even grab devices that just hopped back on the shelf, like the PlayStation 5, through Walmart+. Sign up today to see the savings.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart+ Weekend sale: Sign up today and get exclusive deals