Shop Fire Stick TV Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
- Prime Day Deals
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and it's the best time if you want to upgrade your TV streaming service. For a limited time, Fire TV Sticks have hefty discounts. What are Fire Sticks? They're Amazon's streaming device that plugs into your television and gives you access to Amazon Alexa voice assistant and all the streaming services. If you're in need of a new TV and streaming device then we've also found some of the best deals around.
Among our favorite deals, are this Star Wars Fire TV Stick deal that includes a themed remote cover. Other big discounts include a Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $199.99, $120 off the retail price of $319.99 (a 38% discount).
Here are our favorite Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals you can buy right now.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $16.99 (Save $23): View live camera feeds, check the weather and stream millions of songs.
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for 11.99 (Save $18): Amazon's most affordable Fire TV stick, great for new users with an easy set-up and access to more than 200,000 free movies and TV episodes.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device Wi-Fi 6 for $34.99 (Save $20): Amazon's most powerful streaming stick with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) + Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote cover for $31.98 (Save $27): If you're a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on this unique deal with a themed remote cover!
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV for $169.99 (Save $100): This TV has Alexa voice control and includes services like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more.
Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $199.99 (Save $120): With 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision, this TV deal shouldn't be missed.
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $89.99 (Save $80): Watch over one million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
