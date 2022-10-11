Shop Fire Stick TV Deals for Amazon Prime Day October 2022 ahead of Black Friday
Get Fire Stick and Fire TV deals for up to 50% off.
Upgrade your movie and television binging with a new Fire Stick or Fire TV, both equipped with streaming service access and Amazon Alexa voice assistant.
Amazon's October Prime Day 2022 is here! There's no time like the present time to upgrade your TV streaming service with hefty discounts on Fire TV Sticks and Fire TVs. For those who don't know: Fire Sticks are Amazon's signature streaming device, a nifty product that plugs into a television and grants access to all streaming services as well as an Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Can't think of a better Prime Day grab than that? Well, try a new TV, too. We've rounded up the best deals on Fire TVs, including the Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $229.99, $90 off the retail price of $319.99.
Our other favorite deals include this Star Wars Fire TV Stick, which includes a themed remote cover. Get it in time for the holidays for the Star Wars fan in your life.
Here are our favorite Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals you can buy right now:
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 (Save $20): View live camera feeds, check the weather and stream millions of songs.
Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote and Dolby Vision for $24.99 (Save $25): Search and launch apps with Alexa, support Dolby Vision on select titles.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device Wi-Fi 6 for $34.99 (Save $20): Amazon's most powerful streaming stick with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.
Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) + Star Wars The Mandalorian Remote cover for $34.98 (Save $24): If you're a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on this unique deal with a themed remote cover.
Pioneer 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $229.99 (Save $90): With 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Vision, this TV deal shouldn't be missed.
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $89.99 (Save $80): Watch over one million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
Shop Fire Stick TV Deals at Amazon
