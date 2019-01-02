Shop Fitbit trackers on sale and save up to 41% on Amazon with these deals

Twitter More

According to a survey by Inc.com, getting in shape is the second most popular new year's resolution for 2019. Number one? Eating healthier.

If you're among the 65% who are trying to get swole this year, you'll need to start working out — like, a lot. One good way to stay motivated is by investing in a fitness tracker. Not only will it help you get a visualization of everything you're doing to stay fit, but it can also serve as some much-needed inspiration to get out of bed and hit the gym.

If you didn't get a Fitbit for the holidays, now is your chance to save on something you actually wanted thanks to some great sales happening on Amazon. Read more...

