Shop the Food52’s cookware we adore and save 20% with our exclusive code

Save on Food52's cookware line

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission

Are you in the market for some quality cookware? If you’re a fan of high-end cookware but not its price, meet Food52’s Five Two cookware line, where beauty meets performance. According to our tester, “Five Two is beautiful stainless-steel cookware for a lot less”—comparable (yes!) to All-Clad. Even sweeter, we have an exclusive discount on Five Two cookware that scores you savings.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through Tuesday, March 8, you can get an exclusive 20% discount on any Five Two Cookware item in your cart with no minimum purchase by using coupon code REVIEWED20 at checkout. For even greater savings, take advantage of the free shipping offer on purchases totaling $149 or more.

Do you like cooking everything and anything in a skillet? Take a look at the Five Two Essential Nonstick skillets, marked down from $69 to $55.20 for the 8-inch, $89 to $71.20 for the 10-inch and $99 to $79.20 for the 12-inch with coupon code REVIEWED20. They come in three different sizes and can be purchased individually or as a set of 10-inch and 12-inch skillets. Our tester was impressed at how the skillet “evenly distributed heat across the bottom surface and onto the side.” The non-toxic ceramic coating is not only long-lasting, it is perfect for anyone who wants to use less oil while cooking.

If you want more, you can't miss out on the Five Two Essential Cookware 11-Piece Classic Set, marked down from $429 to $343.20 with coupon code REVIEWED20, an $85.80 savings. This set contains everything you could possibly need to cook any meal including skillets, saucepans, stock pot, a sauté pan and more. Made of fully clad tri-ply stainless steel with diamond-infused ceramic coating, this cookware set should last.

Story continues

►Pancake Tuesday: IHOP has free pancakes for National Pancake Day Tuesday. McDonald's, Taco Bell also have deals

Having quality cookware is essential to creating the best dishes while saving time and energy. If you’ve wanted quality cookware but weren’t so keen on the prices, this is your chance to save 20% on quality Five Two cookware.

Shop Food52’s Five Two Cookware sale

Save on Saucepans and more

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Food52: Save 20% on cookware and bakeware