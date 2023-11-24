Shop for gifts at these 14 holiday markets around Rochester

Visitors browse at a holiday market at Casa Larga Vineyards in Perinton.

Festive holiday markets, which usually highlight local businesses and artisans, are a longtime tradition in Rochester. The Rochester Public Market, for example, has held its annual Holidays at the Market for the past 26 years.

There seem to be more and more of these events every year, including the uber-festive ROC Holiday Village, which kicks off Dec. 1. You can now find markets held indoors and outdoors, during the day and in the evening.

Holiday Craft & Wine Marketplace: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25 at Casa Larga Vineyards, 2287 Turk Hill Road in Perinton. The winery's annual holiday marketplace will take place on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Local vendors will be set up throughout its roomy event space and its wines will be available for sale. It will be collecting non-perishable items to benefit the Perinton Food Shelf.

Sip, Shop, Eats & Beats: Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 at The Charleston House restaurant, 120 East Ave. Shop with local vendors and enjoy food and libations from the Southern menu at The Charleston House. Free admission.

Holiday Market at Point of the Bluff: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 23 at Point of the Bluff Vineyards, 10489 County Road 76 in Hammondsport. Taste award-winning wines, indulge in festive foods and shop small in the winery's decorated pavilion.

Roc Holiday Village in downtown Rochester, NY was busy Dec. 16, 2022, with people browsing the shops and taking advantage of the free ice skating.

ROC Holiday Village: Wednesdays through Sundays from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Park downtown. Among the festivities will be an outdoor shopping village and an indoor mini makers market with hand-crafted goods. Lots of food and drink will be available. Find information online at rocholidayvillage.com.

Little Button Craft will be hosting its annual Handmade Holiday Festival in the South Wedge.

Handmade Holiday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at St. Boniface Church, 330 Gregory St., and The Historic German House, 315 Gregory St., both in the South Wedge. Little Button Craft will host this event, which features 75 local vendors. It coincides with the neighborhood's holiday festival, called It’s a Wonderful Life in the South Wedge, which features holiday themed games, carolers, food trucks and craft vendors. The event centers around Star Alley Park at 662 South Ave.

Blue Barn Cidery will hold its holiday market in its events space, called Pomona.

The Holiday Market at Blue Barn Cidery will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at Pomona, the wedding and events space at Blue Barn Cidery. 918 Manitou Road, Hilton. Different vendors will be featured each day. There is no admission fee, but donations will be collected to benefit Trees for Troops. Blue Barn Cidery will be open for food and drink; no eating or drinking will be allowed in Pomona.

Holidays at the Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, as well as 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Rochester Public Market. Dozens of holiday-focused vendors will offer fresh-cut trees and wreaths; holiday decorations; specialty foods and beverage products; hand crafted gifts and more. Holiday lights, festive music and horse-drawn carriage rides with Santa add to the festivities. cityofrochester.gov/holidaysatmarket/

Secondhand Wonderland: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Golisano Training Center at Nazareth University, 4245 East Ave. The Op Shop hosts this event, which focuses on sustainability and vintage style. Find home décor, jewelry, collectibles and holiday fashion.

ROC Made Holiday 2023: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Arbor Venues Port of Rochester location, 1000 N. River St. Free admittance and parking; main entrance is along the riverside. More than 35 handmade creatives, full bar, coffee bar, fundraising raffle, selfie spots and more. rocmadegoods.com.

Themata, The Market at the Armory, will feature high-quality and ethically made products.

Themata Night Markets: Themata, the Market at the Armory, will hold holiday markets on three consecutive Thursday evenings. They will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at the Culver Road Armory, 145 Culver Road, in the event space next door to Fleet Feet. The markets will feature artisans, designers and artists that sell high-quality, ethically made products. A wine and beer bar will be hosted by Avvino. Admission and parking are free.

Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Holy Childhood, 100 Groton Parkway. Fundraiser for Holy Childhood. More than 90 vendors will be on hand, including Special Touch Bakery selling baked goods.

Holiday Bazaar: A curated art market will be held at The Yards Collective, 50-52 Rochester Public Market. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17. In addition, an evening sip and shop night market will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14, coinciding with the evening Holidays at the Market at the Rochester Public Market.

A Very Merry FLXmas Holiday Market: 10 am. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, 623 Lerch Road, Geneva. Mini "villages" will be set up throughout the grounds for indoor and outdoor shopping with more than 70 artisans. Wine, beer, and cider tastings as well as food trucks. Carolers and a caricature artist will be on hand.

Merrymaking Holiday Makers Market: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at New York Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua. Shop more than 20 local makers, craft beverage producers and more. A Laughing Gull Chocolates hot cocoa bar and Zugibe Vineyards mulled wine station will be on hand. The café will serve brunch and lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the tasting room will be open with wine, beer, cider, spirits and zero-proof options. Free admission.

