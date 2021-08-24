Shop the GlassesUSA summer clearance sale for 60% off eye-catching frames

Get 60% off stylish frames at the GlassesUSA summer clearance sale today.

While glasses may be essential for some people, that doesn't mean all specs have to look the same. There are plenty of styles to choose from, but some can be pricier than others. Fortunately, GlassesUSA is offering a hefty discount to help you save money while shopping for a chic set of specs.

The online shop is currently hosting a summer clearance sale. Not only does it have more than 1,500 frames on clearance, but you can also get 60% off select frames with basic prescription lenses via the promo code DEAL60. On top of that, you can use the promo code BOGOFREE to buy one premium frame or multifocal pair to get a second one free.

For instance, you can get this pair of Elliot prescription glasses (without prescription lenses) for $37.60. Available in six different color combos, this set is now available for $56.40 off its list price of $94 with the promo code DEAL60. The glasses earned an overall 5-star rating from multiple reviewers with customers praising the pair's modern style and comfortable fit. One customer found that they checked all the boxes, calling them "sturdy, well crafted, attractive [and] functional."

These Muse M Classic sunglasses are loved by customers for the quality of the lenses and the style of the frames.

There are also discounted clearance sunglasses included in the sale, one of them being the Muse M Classic sunglasses available for $106. Usually listed for $118, these large shades are on clearance at a 10% discount. These sunglasses have a solid 5-star review from nearly 100 reviewers, with buyers praising how much light the shades were able to block out.

So whether you need something to help you see the best way possible or just to add some style to your outdoor fit, GlassesUSA has you covered. Check out the frames available for wallet-friendly prices today!

