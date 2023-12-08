CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Shop with a Hero event has been a big-time occurrence for several years now.

Families and first responders shop together during the annual Shop with a Hero Christmas event that took place at the Cheboygan Walmart on Wednesday.

Wednesday night was no different as the Cheboygan Walmart once again hosted Shop with a Hero, with several families and children in attendance for the event. Among the representatives present included local police, firefighters and other first responders.

A child and a Michigan Conversation Officer look at video games during Wednesday's Shop with a Hero event at the Cheboygan Walmart.

Children from Cheboygan County and other areas met with first responders and shopped together for Christmas gifts for family members during the event. Each of the heroes were given two children to chat with and find gifts around the Walmart store. The heroes were also in charge of keeping track of how much each of the children were spending on their gifts.

The event, which has gone on for over 20 years, is put together through a partnership between Cheboygan law enforcement, Walmart and Pepsi.

Families, children and local first responders seemed to enjoy themselves during Wednesday's Shop with a Hero event in Cheboygan.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Shop with a Hero Christmas event once again a huge success at Cheboygan Walmart