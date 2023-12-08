Shop with a Hero Christmas event once again a huge success at Cheboygan Walmart
CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Shop with a Hero event has been a big-time occurrence for several years now.
Wednesday night was no different as the Cheboygan Walmart once again hosted Shop with a Hero, with several families and children in attendance for the event. Among the representatives present included local police, firefighters and other first responders.
Children from Cheboygan County and other areas met with first responders and shopped together for Christmas gifts for family members during the event. Each of the heroes were given two children to chat with and find gifts around the Walmart store. The heroes were also in charge of keeping track of how much each of the children were spending on their gifts.
The event, which has gone on for over 20 years, is put together through a partnership between Cheboygan law enforcement, Walmart and Pepsi.
