'Shop with a Hero' connects Charlevoix County emergency responders with local kids

Charlevoix County law enforcement, emergency services and Coast Guard personnel raised funds in partnership with Meijer to help local children in need purchase holiday gifts for their families.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — Each holiday season, Meijer hosts more than 100 “Shop with a Hero” events that pair children with area law enforcement personnel and other emergency responders to shop for holiday gifts for themselves and their families.

The local “Shop with a Hero” event took place on Dec. 9 at the Petoskey Meijer and is an annual tradition for Charlevoix County first responders.

This year, 20 students from both public and private schools in the Charlevoix, East Jordan and Boyne City areas were selected to participate, according to Charlevoix Police Officer Barb Orban, who is also the county coordinator for the program. Each child receives $100 for purchases. After searching through the Meijer, the children and their respective “hero” wrap the gifts they have chosen.

First responders from the Charlevoix Police Department, Boyne City Police Department, East Jordan Police Department, Charlevoix County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police and area fire and emergency services all participated in the program.

"It's wonderful to see all the kids excited to be able to purchase the gifts," said Orban. "And we always make sure that they can get a little something for themselves, too. It's nice to help the families out during the holidays, while at the same time teaching the kiddos to buy for others this time of year."

