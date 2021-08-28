Shop huge discounts on air purifiers from Amazon, QVC, Walmart and more

The best deals on air purifiers from across the web

There's no better time to get an air purifier than during the hot and humid months, particularly as you gear up for the fall allergy season. Air purifiers are designed to clean the air of dust, dander, bacteria, mold and allergens so you can breathe easier. Improving the air quality of your home is top of mind for many people right now, especially with wildfire smoke concerns and rising COVID-19 numbers. As you begin shopping for a new air purifier, we've taken a look at top-rated models on sale right now.

Air purifiers go on sale all the time, but it's tough to find the best deals—not to mention knowing which ones to buy. We're here to help! We took a look at the best air purifiers we've tested, as well as models with thousands of positive reviews online, and compiled the best air purifier deals you can find right now.

1. Dyson Pure Cool TP04 purifying tower fan

Best deals on air purifiers: Dyson Pure Cool HP04

This isn't just an air purifier, it's also a fan that makes the perfect addition to your bedroom, nursery, den, living room, kitchen or any other room of the home where you can benefit from cleaner and cooler air. Grab the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 purifying tower fan from QVC right now for $429.98, down from $549, saving you $119.02. Dubbed one of best of the air purifiers we tested, we love the automatic filtration mode that kicks in when the device senses particles in the air, so you can rest easy knowing that it will do its job with little effort on your part. The bladeless design is fabulously stylish (and safe!) and the magnetic remote is an elegant addition so you can control it from the couch (or even use the super-intuitive Dyson Home app!).

Get the Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Tower Fan from QVC for $429.98 (Save $119.02)

2. WINIX 5500-2 Tower air purifier

Best deals on air purifiers: WINIX 5500-2 Tower

Our absolute favorite air purifier, the WINIX 5500-2, is on sale right now at Amazon, down from $249.99 to just $159.99, a savings of $90. Named the best overall in our tests, both among HEPA air purifiers and all types of air purifiers overall, we love the intuitive controls and convenient features, like its sleep mode, timer, light sensor and quiet operation. Not only that, but this sleek model effectively removed odors like cinnamon and cigarette smoke—so much so that our testers couldn't identify the smells once it was done with its job.

Get the WINIX 5500-2 Tower Air Purifier at Amazon for $159.99 (Save $90)

3. Blueair Classic 205 air purifier

The Blueair Classic 205 air purifier is one of the best air purifiers we've tested.

Perfect for ridding your home of strong food odors and cooking smells, the Blueair Classic 205 air purifier is on sale at Amazon. It's marked down from its regular price of $349.99 to just $283.99, saving you 19% or $66. As one of the best air purifiers we’ve tested, we loved that the Blueair Classic helped to mitigate allergy congestion and was simple and easy to use, with a basic control panel consisting of a WiFi network indicator, a filter status light and a power/fan control. Although the industrial-looking air purifier was a bit loud and had a tough time removing cigarette smoke, it did a great job clearing out fish oil stench in our testing, making it a great option clean your home of any unpleasant smells.

Get the Blueair Classic 205 Air Purifier at Amazon for $283.99 (Save $66)

4. BISSELL MYair air purifier

Best deals on air purifiers: Bissell MYair

Perfect for a smaller space, the BISSELL MYair 2780A air purifier is on sale at Amazon, down from its regular price of $92.69 to just $74.99, saving you 17% or $15. Almost 4,200 Amazon buyers give this air purifier an average rating of 4.6 stars, and said it helped cut down on all kinds of odors, from pets to food. On the low fan speed, one happy customer said they could barely tell that it was on. Because it's so compact in size, the MYair is ideal for a room that's about 100 square feet in size, like a baby's nursery or home office. Using a 3-in-1 filter, it works to capture even the finest dust particles and easily fits on a shelf, countertop, or even the floor.

Get the BISSELL MYair Air Purifier from Amazon for $74.99 (Save $17.70)

5. Vornado AC550 air purifier

Best deals on air purifiers: Vornado AC550

With a True HEPA filter that can capture everything from allergens to smoke, odor, pollen, dust, mold spores and pet dander, the Vornado AC550 air purifier is on sale at Amazon, down from $229.99 to $199.99, representing a 13% savings, or $30 off. In our tests, we appreciated the simplicity of the modern design that will appeal to those who just want something they can use easily out of the box, without lots of frills. It's lightweight and easy to move from room to room using the pocket handles. We found it pretty effective in removing food smells, in particular. This one is perfect for those who don’t need (or want) an app or to bother with figuring out complicated features or menu buttons.

Get the Vornado AC550 Air Purifier from Amazon for $199.99 (Save $30)

6. Honeywell HPA200 air purifier

Best deals on air purifiers: Honeywell HPA200

The Honeywell HPA200 air purifier that we tested is on sale, too, down from $199.99 to just $178, saving you $21.99. It offers four cleaning modes (Germ, General Clean, Allergen and Turbo), and it's designed for smaller rooms of about 310 square feet. We loved the simple interface and convenience features like a timer, filter status lights and dimmer function which can come in handy if you're using the purifier in a bedroom at night. Its design makes it easy to fit in the corner of a room to quietly do its job.

Get the Honeywell HPA200 Air Purifier from Walmart for $178 (Save $21.99)

7. Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo HEPA air purifier

Best deals on air purifiers: Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo HEPA

A customer favorite, the Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo HEPA air purifier is on for a killer deal right now at Nordstrom Rack, down from $99.99 to just $67.48, a savings of $32.51. Unlike others, it employs a cool circular design. Designed to sit on a desk or table, or even your bedside nightstand at just slightly bigger than 10 inches in size, it can sufficiently clean the air in a 100-square-foot space, which makes it a great option for dorms and small apartments as well. It has three fan speeds and an auto timer, as well as two levels of soft glow light so you can use it as a night light, too. The majority of Nordstrom Rack buyers rate the PureZone Halo 5 stars, saying it helps them sleep better and that it's exactly what they need for an affordable price.

Get the Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo HEPA Air Purifier from Nordstrom Rack for $67.48 (Save $32.51)

8. Membrane Solutions MSA3 air purifier

Save $50 on this top-selling air purifier from Membrane Solutions.

The Membrane Solutions MSA3 air purifier is on a killer deal right now at Amazon, down from $159.99 to $139.99, and drops to just $109.99, saving you $50 in total when you apply an on-page coupon for $30. The 4.7-star reviewed air purifier works to eliminate 99.97% of dust, odor, smoke and pollen particles and is fitted with sleep, turbo and energy-saving modes. The system can handle a room up to 840 square feet in size, but it’s designed to clean a 500 square foot room in just 36 minutes. In addition to sanitizing your home, one Amazon customer said the air purifier also helped to circulate cool air and heat, adding that it made a "big improvement in the air quality in my living room.” Buyers also loved the look and how quietly it operated.

Ge the Membrane Solutions MSA3 Air Purifier from Amazon for $109.99 (Save $50)

9. LEVOIT air purifier

Save $10 on this Levoit air purifier from Amazon.

If you’re looking for a way to ease your allergies and congestion while also refreshing and sanitizing the air inside your home, the LEVOIT air purifier could help you do just that. The company claims this compact machine has the ability to clean air in as little as 12 minutes by capturing 99.97% of airborne particles, like dust and smoke. It could be yours for $89.99, saving you $10 when you clip the on-page coupon. Great for smaller spaces, the air filter comes with one True HEPA 3-Stage filter and is compatible with a variety of replacement filters, including ones designed to clean wildfire smoke and pet dander. More than 40,800 Amazon customers gave this air purifier a 4.7 star rating. Shoppers appreciated the sleep mood, which many noted was virtually silent, with one customer saying it “works magically.”

Get the LEVOIT Air Purifier from Amazon for $89.99 (Save $10)

10. Coway AP-1512HH Mighty air purifier

Get this Coway air filter for $189.58.

Perfect for bedrooms and smaller spaces, the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty air purifier is on sale at Walmart, down from $236.98 to $189.58, representing a 20% savings, or $47.40 off. Not only can you score a great deal on this top-selling air purifier, you’ll also get an extra replacement filter that can last up to two years and that the company said is designed to capture 99.97% of allergens in the air. The majority of Walmart buyers rate the Coway air purifier 5 stars, saying it helps them manage allergies and keep pet hair at bay.

Get the Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier from Walmart for $189.58 (Save $47.40)

11. Miko H13 air purifier

Get this Miko air purifier for just $57.99.

A customer favorite, the Miko H13 air purifier is on sale right now at Amazon, down from $109.99 to $67.99, and ends up at just $57.99, a savings of $52 when you apply the on-page coupon for an additional $10 off. Designed to filter out mold, fungi, germs and other bacteria, this air purifier boosts an essential oil amplifier, an easy-touch control panel and an oscillating intake process that allows for enhanced filtration. At just slightly bigger than 11 inches in size, the Miko air purifier can thoroughly clean spaces up to 400 square feet in size and freshen your home by removing unpleasant odors. Almost 3,000 Amazon buyers gave this air purifier a 4.6 out of 5 star rating, saying it makes a “quiet and peaceful sound” and helps to reduce sinus congestion, sneezing and itchy eyes.

Get the Miko H13 Air Purifier from Amazon for $57.99 (Save $52)

