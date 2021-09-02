Shop huge markdowns at the Amazon Labor Day sale: Save on smart tech, kitchen gadgets, electronics and more

Save big with Amazon discounts this Labor Day.

You can score killer discounts at Amazon pretty much every day of the week, but, right now, you can save even more at the Amazon Labor Day sale. Whether you're looking for a new cleaning solution or something to refresh your home office, you can spend your holiday weekend doing a little retail therapy with deep discounts on tons of Amazon home essentials.

Through Sunday, September 12 you can save big at Amazon's Labor Day sale with customer favorites like Roomba and Instant Pot. If you want to get a head start on Fall cleaning, our favorite affordable handheld vacuum is on sale for 23% off. Meanwhile, you can listen to your favorite tunes on the go using one of the best noise canceling headphones we've ever tested—currently available for $150 off. For these products and more, check out Amazon's Labor Day deals today!

The best deals to shop at the Amazon Labor Day Sale

1. Save $150: Our favorite robot vacuum

Save $150 on our favorite robot vacuum.

Looking for a product to keep your floors and carpets clean? The iRobot Roomba i7+ can do all that and more and, right now, it can be yours for $649, a savings of 19% off the original price of $799. After testing tons of robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba i7+ easily ranked on top with its strong suction and powerful dirt pickup. Not only did this Roomba clean up 10 grams of debris from hardwood floors and carpet on a single bag in our testing, it also emptied itself! You can link this Roomba to your phone, Alexa or Google Home and create virtual maps to stay on top of your cleaning without actually having to do it yourself.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ for $649 (Save $150)

2. 22% off: This best-selling pressure cooker

Get 22% of this best-selling pressure cooker.

Say goodbye to complicated recipes and piles of dirty pots and pans. Making dinner is simple and virtually mess-free with the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1. This top-rated multicooker is one of the best we've tested and, today, the six-quart model can be yours for $69.95, down 18% from the $89.99 list price. Cooking for a crowd and whipping up weekday meals is a breeze with this pressure cooker. We found the Instant Pot to make soup and risotto especially well, and, while we ultimately found that it struggled to properly cook chili and yogurt, more than 167,000 Amazon shoppers gave the slow cooker an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars—so, it's sure to be a welcome addition to your kitchen.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 for $69.95 (Save $20.04)

3. A 60% markdown: This popular Amazon speaker

Get an Amazon Echo Auto for as little as $19.99.

Whether you're into rock-and-roll, pop or country jams, being able to play your favorite music during long commutes or when you're stuck in traffic can be a lifesaver. If you want to take your road trips from drab to fab, try investing in the Amazon Echo Auto. For just $19.99—down 60% from the $49.99 list price—you can add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto and use it to listen to the radio, stream audio books and play songs with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and SiriusXM. Although we found that the Echo Auto might not be worth it for folks with newer car models already equipped with smart technology, we thought it was still a pretty neat gadget at an affordable price point—and so did the nearly 129,000 Amazon shoppers that gave it a 4 out of 5 star overall rating. Shoppers appreciated the easy setup, hands-free driving options and small size. One customer said "you can't go wrong with this thing!"

Get the Amazon Echo Auto for $19.99 (Save $30)

4. Down 45%: These Turkish cotton bath towels

These Turkish cotton bath towels are 45% off at Amazon.

Consider giving your bathroom a refresh this Labor Day with a set of soft and sturdy towels. You can save 45% this week when you buy the American Soft Linen six-piece towel set, currently marked down to $39.99 from its full price of $72.95. If you're looking for luxurious towels on a budget, this set is for you. The six-piece set, which comes in a variety of colors, includes two 27 by 54 inch bath towels, two 16 by 28 inch hand towels and two 13 by 13 inch washcloths, perfect for cozying up with after a shower or a swim, or even using in the gym. More than 24,700 Amazon shoppers gave these Turkish cotton towels an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, complimenting the thickness, large and comfortable size and vibrant colors of the fluffy and absorbent towels.

Get the American Soft Linen Six-Piece Towel Set for $39.99 (Save $32.96)

5. 20% off: One of our favorite air fryers

Save 20% on this air fryer.

When it comes to cooking perfectly crispy and browed foods, air fryers are a game changer. Right now, you can take home one of our favorites, the Dash Deluxe 6-quart electric air fryer for $65, $15.99 off the list price of $80.99. In testing, the Dash Deluxe air fryer was easy to use and perfectly crisped our food every time (as long as it wasn't overloaded). Apart from the cooking capabilities, this kitchen essential comes in two fun colors and its nonstick basket makes for a hassle-free cleanup. One happy Amazon customer said it was worth every penny, "I've used it almost every day since I got It to cook fish, chicken wings and heat up frozen meals," she explained. If you're on the hunt for an affordable and high-quality appliance that will fry your favorite foods with little to no oil, and significantly less calories than traditional frying, this air fryer just might be exactly what you're looking for.

Get the Dash Deluxe 6-Quart Electric Air Fryer for $65 (Save $15.99)

6. Save $150: These noise canceling headphones

Save $150 on one of our favorite noise canceling headphones.

Looking for a pair of sleek and stylish headphones that you can use to listen to your favorite songs for hours on end? Currently priced at $199.95—a 43% markdown from the full $349.95 list price—the Beat Studio 3 wireless headphones check off those boxes and more. Ranked as one of our favorite noise canceling headphones, the earphones had stellar hum reduction and balanced sound in our testing and almost instantaneously connected with our Apple and iOS devices. Perhaps our favorite thing about the headphones was the long battery life, lasting an impressive 22 hours on just a single charge.

Get the Beat Studio 3 Wireless Headphones for $199.95 (Save $150)

7. A 23% markdown: Our favorite affordable handheld vacuum

Our favorite affordable handheld vacuum is 23% off.

Summer's winding down, which means it's probably time to get rid of all that beach sand scattered across the floor mats and carpet in your car. Don't bother with tangled extension cords or expensive car washes, instead, try the Black+Decker Pivot 20V BDH2000PL handheld vacuum. This cordless vacuum ranks as our best value handheld vacuum and, right now, it's going for $69. Usually listed for $89.99, the lightweight vacuum is on sale this Labor Day at a discount of $20.99. Although this handheld vacuum may be small, it still packs a punch. In our testing, we found that it picked up 70% of dirt and could run continuously for 11-and-a-half minutes. Ultimately, we thought this vacuum was especially well suited for cleaning up messes in tight spaces thanks to its compact size and pivoting nozzle.

Get the Black+Decker Pivot 20V BDH2000PL Handheld Vacuum for $69 (Save $20.99)

8. A savings of $130: This reliable WiFi router

Save $130 on this Linksys WiFi router.

In the age of working from home, having speedy and dependable internet is essential. Fortunately, the Linksys AX6000 Smart Mesh WiFi 6 router is one of the best out there and it can be yours for $269.99, down 33% from the $399.99 list price. With a 4.5 out of 5 star overall Amazon rating, this Linksys router provides speeds up to 6.0 gigabytes per second and can support 4K and 8K streaming, gaming, video calls and more. The company claims that the dual-band wireless router offers coverage up to 3,000 square fee and can support up to 40 devices at once. Amazon shoppers said that the device provided good area coverage, consistent internet connection and minimal buffering during video streaming.

Get the Linksys AX6000 Smart Mesh WiFi 6 Router for $269.99 (Save $130)

9. Down 26%: Our favorite value water bottle for kids

Shop Amazon discounts on our favorite affordable water bottle for kids.

Back to school season is in full swing, and, with that comes busy mornings juggling drop-offs and packing lunch boxes. Investing in a kid-friendly water bottle could make your weekday mornings that much easier, allowing you to quickly pack water or juice for school lunches. This week, our favorite affordable water bottle for kids, the CamelBak Eddy+ Kids 12 ounce insulated stainless steel bottle, is marked down from its original price of $23 to as little as $16.99, a savings of 26%. The water bottle comes in a variety of fun designs, from spaceships to rainbows, and features a straw, bite valve and handle to make it easy to use for tiny hands. In testing, we found that this bottled kept water cold and was loved by both parents and kids.

Get the CamelBak Eddy+ Kids 12 Ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle for $16.99 (Save $6.01)

10. 18% off: This convenient power strip

Save 18% on this surge protector power strip.

With September often comes storms and other severe weather. When power outages strike, it's important to make sure your electronics are protected. The Addtam power strip surge protector not only protects your devices from over voltage, over current, overload and short circuiting, it also provides nine charging options to make powering up your electronics easier than ever. Currently you can get the charging strip for $19, 13% the original price of $22.99, plus an additional 5% off when you clip the on-page coupon. The power strip extends five feet and features six AC outlets and 2 USB charging ports. More than 7,400 Amazon customers gave the surge protector an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Many shoppers appreciated the extended cable length, the placement of the outlets and the solid construction of the power strip.

Get the Addtam Power Strip Surge Protector for $19.00 (Save $3.99)

11. Down 60%: This mini gaming mouse

Save 60% on one of our favorite gaming mice.

A new gaming mouse could be the key to beating your high scores on all your favorite computer games. Today, you can snag one of our favorite gaming mice, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini gaming mouse, for 60% off its original list price of $49.99. Ringing up at just $19.99, the top-notch gaming mouse has programmable buttons, customizable lighting and a quick 0.2 millisecond response time. In testing, we found this to be the lightest gaming mouse we've ever used, making it an especially great option for kids or adults with smaller hands. Although the mouse is wired, it still moved effortlessly and worked seamlessly with computer games of all kinds.

Get the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini Gaming Mouse for $19.99 (Save $30)

12. A 20% markdown: This popular pepper grinder

Get 20% off this popular pepper grinder.

Spice up your home with a new pepper grinder. The Kitchen-Go Pepper Grinder is currently available for a 20% discount, ringing up at just $8.76 when you clip the on-page Amazon coupon. With over 9,700 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, this 5.5-inch pepper grinder is a customer favorite. While we ultimately found this grinder to get stuck and struggle with fine grinding, it was the easiest to fill of all grinders we tested. Amazon shoppers found that the grinder was comfortable to work with, durable and bigger than expected.

Get the Kitchen-Go Pepper Grinder for $8.76 (Save $2.19)

