Shop huge sales this weekend for early Black Friday discounts

Shop all the best sales this weekend for Black Friday-level savings on fashion pieces, cookware, mattresses and more.

Looking for sales this weekend? We've got you covered. While there's still a few weeks left before Black Friday 2021, tons of early deals are going on right now to help you shop all the best holiday gifts on a major budget.

Whether you want to gift your wife, sister, daughter or mom an on-trend purse, send some customer-favorite cookware to the newlyweds in your life or wrap up something that will keep your loved one warm on Christmas morning, the sales this weekend are plentiful.

Here's the inside scoop on all the best sales this weekend:

1. Michael Kors

The best sales this weekend: Save an extra 20% on designer purses at Michael Kors.

If you need a holiday gift for the fashionista in your life, you can get a Michael Kors purse for a Black Friday-caliber price right now. Through Sunday, October 31, customers with a KORSVIP account can shop the three-day Michael Kors flash sale and get an extra 20% off already discounted sale styles with coupon code VIPTREAT. If you're not already a member of the KORSVIP shopping rewards program, don’t worry—it’s free (for a basic studio access account) and easy to sign up. Looking for stocking stuffers? Pick up a trendy Michael Michael Kors Jet Set charm medium saffiano leather wallet for just $47.20 with promo code VIPTREAT—a savings of $50.80.

Shop the Michael Kors KORSVIP sale (Save an extra 20% on sale styles)

2. Saatva

The best sales this weekend: Save as much as $300 on a luxury mattress from Saatva.

If you find yourself needing extra rest this holiday season, Saatva has your back. Now through Monday, November 1, the luxury sleep retailer is taking as much as $300 off your total purchase during its Trick or Sleep sale—$200 off mattress purchases of $1,000 or more and $300 off Saatva Classic mattress purchases of $2,000 or more. That means you can snag a twin XL Saatva Classic mattress (one of our favorites!) for just $898, $200 off the full $1,098 list price. When we put this customer-favorite mattress to the test, we found that the ultra-thick 14.5-inch model felt like a mattress you would find at a high-end resort.

Shop the Saatva Trick or Sleep sale (Save up to $300)

3. Coach Outlet

The best sales this weekend: Snag a crossbody, clutch or purse from Coach Outlet for as much as 70% off.

Coach Outlet is offering plenty of Black Friday-level sales this weekend on handbags, belts, jewelry and more. Right now, shoppers can save as much as 70% off sitewide and get free shipping on every order. For a timeless look that will carry you through the holiday season in style, pick up the Coach Zip Top leather tote, down from $278 to just $109—a 61% discount. This simple and sophisticated handbag features multi-functional pockets and comes in four classic colors. If you’re looking for a holiday gift for the Coach fanatic in your life, we’re sure this pretty present will please.

Shop the Coach Outlet sale (Save up to 70%)

4. Sur La Table

The best sales this weekend: Shop Thanksgiving cooking essentials at up to 55% off at Sur La Table.

If you need to pick up a few key kitchen staples before Turkey Day, now’s the time to shop. Right now, you can take home cookware from Sur La Table at up to 55% off. Looking for a reliable roaster to bake your bird this November? Pick up the All-Clad stainless steel roasting pan with a nonstick rack, one of the best roasters we’ve ever tested. The pan aced our oven tests and impressed us with its durability and well-designed handles. Usually priced at $200, you can snag the cooking essential for just $99.96 during the Sur La Table sale.

Shop the Sur La Table Cookware sale (Save up to 55%)

5. Victoria's Secret

The best sales this weekend: Score cozy cute styles at up to 25% off at Victoria's Secret.

Planning on cozying up on the couch and watching Halloween movies? Victoria’s Secret has you covered with epic sales this weekend. Right now, the popular women’s retailer is offering markdowns on robes, slippers and blankets as part of its two-day flash sale. That means you can pick up soft and stylish pieces starting at just $30. During the deal, you can get the Victoria’s Secret Logo short cozy robe for just $34.99 for the Champagne Leopard version—a $14.51 markdown. The customer-favorite robe is slightly longer than 34 inches and features roomy pockets and a tie waist.

Shop the Victoria’s Secret Cozy Flash sale (Save up to 25%)

Other noteworthy sales this weekend

