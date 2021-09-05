Shop huge savings on Keurig coffee machines, iRobot vacuums and more at the HSN Labor Day sale

Save up to 30% at the HSN Labor Day sale.

The HSN Labor Day sale if officially here, and the savings are plentiful. Whether you're in the market for a new coffee machine or some stylish Fall wardrobe essentials, with up to 30% off customer favorites, there are endless markdowns you can shop this weekend.

On top of steep Labor Day discounts on everything from kitchen and home products to fashion pieces and electronics, you can also shop HSN's clearance section for an additional 50% off. Even better, through Monday, September 6, you can take advantage of HSN's FlexPay option, which allows you to pay for qualifying purchases in five easy installments.

Save big on the Ninja Foodi at HSN.

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Right now, you can shop deep discounts on the Keurig K-Supreme Plus coffee maker at the HSN Labor Day sale. For just $139.99—a $50 markdown from the original $189.99 list price—you can take home the popular brewer, as well as a reusable coffee filter and 60 K-Cups, including flavored blends and dark roasts. If you're the kind of person that needs a daily dose of java, this single serve coffee machine is for you.

Meanwhile, for a simple home organization hack, consider the Origami large four-tier heavy-duty rack, currently on sale for $139.95, $20 off the original list price of $159.95. The wheeled folding rack has a 4.6 out of 5-star overall rating and more than 3,500 HSN customer reviews. Shoppers appreciated the easy assembly, sturdy construction and raised storage space.

Keep scrolling to check out the best deals you can snag at this year's HSN Labor Day sale.

Save on fashion pieces, home goods and more at the HSN Labor Day sale.

