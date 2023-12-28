New shop with Italian ice, frozen custard and more has opening date in Manatee County

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, with 566 locations in more than 30 states, opens its newest store Friday in Manatee County.

The new Rita’s will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week at 1731 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in the Lakewood Ranch Plaza shopping center, anchored by Publix.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring the happiness of Rita’s to the Lakewood Ranch community,” Kelsey Wright, Rita’s franchisee, said in a news release.

“Many of our guests have created sweet memories throughout the years at their local Rita’s, and we hope that guests can continue to create memories here at this new location with family and friends for years to come,” Wright said.

Rita’s Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors.

Rita’s menu also includes creamy frozen custard and signature frozen treats such as gelati, concretes, milkshakes and more.

More frozen treats coming to Manatee County

Rita’s is actively looking for additional franchisees. New stores are set to open soon in Lithia and Tampa’s Busch Gardens, according to the company web page.

Rita’s was founded in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, in 1984.

“Bob Tumolo, a former Philadelphia firefighter, opened a small Italian Ice business on his front porch in a suburb of Philly. That first shop, named after his wife, Rita, was created to offer the best-tasting, highest-quality Italian Ice,” according to the Rita’s web page.

The opening of the new Rita’s marks a return of the franchise to the Bradenton area. An earlier Rita’s opened before the Great Recession.

To learn more about the new Rita’s Italian Ice in Bradenton, download the mobile app or visit www.RitasIce.com.

More about Rita’s

▪ Name: Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

▪ Address: 1731 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

▪ Phone: 1-800-677-7482

▪ Online: www.RitasIce.com and www.OwnARitas.com.