Shop the Kate Spade Black Friday sale today to save up to 50% on select handbags

Black Friday is looming on the horizon, and Kate Spade is kicking off the biggest shopping season of the year a little early. With its Black Friday sale, shoppers can save up to 50% on select handbags, leather goods, jewelry and more. Like any great deal, it won't last long, and in fact, ends Sunday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Consider this early sale an aperitif for the deals to come. The All Day Large Zip-Top Tote, on sale for $164, is available in five colors and is large enough to fit everyday items and even laptops and smart devices. It's not just purses and handbags getting big discounts, either. Another customer-favorite Kate Spade item is the Morgan Metallic Gusseted Wristlet, currently $49 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY, down from its usual price of $98.
We've compiled the ten standouts from Kate Spade's Black Friday sale. Don't forget to apply BLACKFRIYAY at checkout.
Best Kate Spade Black Friday deals
Morgan Rose Garden Gusseted Wristlet for $49 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $49): Gorgeous rose pattern, zip top closure, interior card slot.
Morgan Jewelry Case for $59 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $59): Two colors, jewelry case with zip-around closure, earring and necklace holders and exterior top handle
The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Messenger Bag for $114 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $114): Durable woven nylon with webbing trim, matte lining, four large pockets, and an adjustable strap.
Thompson Small Top Handle Bag for $149 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $149): Multiple colors, pebbled leather with smooth leather trim, four compartments, imported.
Racing Stripe Faye Medium Satchel for $199 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $199): Two styles, pebbled leather with Italian jacquard stripe trim, three pockets with a zip-top closure.
All Day Large Zip-Top Tote for $164 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $164): Five colors, spade flower jacquard lining, interior padded center divider, tote with zip top closure.
Morgan Metallic Gusseted Wristlet for $49 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $49): Saffiano leather, interior card slot, wristlet with zip top closure.
Thompson Small Top Handle Bag for $149 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $149): Multiple colors, pebbled leather with smooth leather trim, faille lining, multiple compartments and pockets.
Morgan Colorblocked Flap Chain Wallet for $124 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $124): Printed textured PVC with Saffiano leather trim, chain wallet with snap closure and six card slots.
Veronica Large Tote for $149 with coupon code BLACKFRIYAY (Save $149): Pebbled leather, faille lining, multiple pockets, with magnetic snap closure.
