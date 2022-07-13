Shop KitchenAid mixers for hundreds of dollars off during Amazon Prime Day

These are the best deals we've found on KitchenAid mixers this Prime Day.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A good mixer is essential for any kitchen. For Amazon Prime Day this year, there are some amazing deals on KitchenAid mixers out there. From Amazon to Target, to Bed, Bath & Beyond, QVC, and Kohl's, we’ve rounded up the best KitchenAid mixer deals out there. These are our top finds to help you with all of your cooking and baking needs.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the best deals on the web here.

The best KitchenAid mixer deals at Amazon

A great KitchenAid hand mixer at an excellent price.

The best KitchenAid mixer deals at Walmart

Get this beautiful mixer from Walmart at an even better price.

The best KitchenAid mixer deals at Kohl's

We found an awesome KitchenAid mixer with an ice cream maker.

Story continues

The best KitchenAid mixer deals at QVC

This great KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale now at QVC.

The best KitchenAid mixer deals at Target

This gorgeous KitchenAid mixer is a steal!

Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal: All the best KitchenAid mixer deals