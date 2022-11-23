Shop the Leesa Black Friday sale for up to $700 off quality mattresses and get free pillows

Leesa Black Friday Mattress Sale: Get two alternative down pillows when you buy select mattresses.

Pizza, mid-sized sedans and mattresses are things you should never pay full price for. Leesa makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and you can get it for a sensational seasonal discount right now during the brand's Black Friday 2022 sale.

Save up to $700 on a Leesa mattress

The brand is currently hosting its Black Friday mattress sale. During this sale, you can get a Leesa mattress for up to $700 off and two down alternative pillows, valued at $120, totally free with select purchases. That means you can get the brand's queen-size Sapira Hybrid mattress, typically listed for $1,999, for just $1,699. If you want an even more luxurious sleep setup, you can get the Legend Hybrid mattress in a queen size for $2,099. You'll save $500 and score two free down alternative pillows.

Our testers were big fans of the Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress. In fact, they considered it one of the best hybrid mattresses they've ever tried, but it's also one of the best mattresses we've tested overall. Our tester loved the way the mattress contoured with the body, which provide a premium level of comfort. Also, it wasn't prone to heat retention, either, a massive bonus for those who sleep hot.

Leesa even makes pillows that impressed us, as its premium foam pillow is our pick for the best memory foam pillow. Our tester found it had a good balance of support and surface give, making it the ideal choice for those who sleep on their backs. It also feels cooler than other pillows and requires little to no reshaping after daily use. Since bedding is also on sale, you can get one of these memory foam pillows for as low as $71 for the standard size—a savings of $16. Of course, you can also score two free alternative down pillows with the purchase of select Leesa mattresses.

Whatever your sleep preference, Leesa can help you get the best rest possible. Shop this Black Friday mattress sale before the cozy deals drift away.

Shop the Leesa Black Friday mattress sale

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

