Shop the Leesa Black Friday sale for up to $700 off quality mattresses and get free pillows
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Leesa is offering savings of up to $700 on its line of mattresses. Deals on quality mattresses and bedding are available now and will run through Black Friday.
The Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress, our pick for Best Upgrade, is available for a $700 off, whether you spring for a Twin or a California King.
Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.
Pizza, mid-sized sedans and mattresses are things you should never pay full price for. Leesa makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and you can get it for a sensational seasonal discount right now during the brand's Black Friday 2022 sale.
Save up to $700 on a Leesa mattress
The brand is currently hosting its Black Friday mattress sale. During this sale, you can get a Leesa mattress for up to $700 off and two down alternative pillows, valued at $120, totally free with select purchases. That means you can get the brand's queen-size Sapira Hybrid mattress, typically listed for $1,999, for just $1,699. If you want an even more luxurious sleep setup, you can get the Legend Hybrid mattress in a queen size for $2,099. You'll save $500 and score two free down alternative pillows.
►Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the best deals for you to shop
►Reviewed's Top 10: Shop the absolute best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad
►The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list
Our testers were big fans of the Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress. In fact, they considered it one of the best hybrid mattresses they've ever tried, but it's also one of the best mattresses we've tested overall. Our tester loved the way the mattress contoured with the body, which provide a premium level of comfort. Also, it wasn't prone to heat retention, either, a massive bonus for those who sleep hot.
Leesa even makes pillows that impressed us, as its premium foam pillow is our pick for the best memory foam pillow. Our tester found it had a good balance of support and surface give, making it the ideal choice for those who sleep on their backs. It also feels cooler than other pillows and requires little to no reshaping after daily use. Since bedding is also on sale, you can get one of these memory foam pillows for as low as $71 for the standard size—a savings of $16. Of course, you can also score two free alternative down pillows with the purchase of select Leesa mattresses.
Whatever your sleep preference, Leesa can help you get the best rest possible. Shop this Black Friday mattress sale before the cozy deals drift away.
Shop the Leesa Black Friday mattress sale
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide
Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event
Black Friday sales: 45 best Black Friday sales to shop now
Amazon Black Friday sale: Shop top deals on tech, home goods, toys and fashion
Walmart Black Friday sale: 45+ deals on Shark, Apple, Keurig and Vizio
Best Buy Black Friday sale: Save on Sony, Nikon, Samsung and HP
Target Black Friday sale: Discounts on air fryers, furniture, smart tech and more
Lowe's Black Friday sale: Shop markdowns on GE, Kobalt and Craftsman
Nordstrom Black Friday sale: 40+ deals on Zella, Adidas and Tory Burch
Samsung Black Friday sale: Savings on smartphones, appliances and TVs
Wayfair Black Friday sale: 50+ best deals on Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson
Black Friday TV deals: Shop discounts on LG, TCL, Hisense and Samsung screens
Black Friday Apple deals: Save on Apple watches, laptops and headphones
Black Friday toy deals: 50+ best toy deals on Lego, Barbie and Nerf
Black Friday appliance deals: 40+ best appliance deals on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool
Black Friday laptop deals: 20+ laptop deals at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy
Black Friday mattress deals: Save on mattresses on Leesa, Nectar and Purple
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Leesa Black Friday 2022 sale: Save up to $700 on mattresses right now