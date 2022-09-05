Shop the Leesa Labor Day sale for up to $700 off quality mattresses and get free pillows
Save up to $700 on Leesa mattresses and get two down alternative pillows valued at $120 totally free during this Labor Day sale.
The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is our pick for the best upgrade mattress for its luxurious feel that's comfortable in any sleep position.
If you're in need of an end-of-summer staycation after a busy few months, a comfortable mattress will definitely encourage sleeping late on those relaxed fall mornings. Leesa makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and you can get one for a sensational seasonal discount during the brand's Labor Day 2022 sale.
Save up to $700 on a Leesa mattress
The brand is currently hosting its Labor Day mattress sale through Tuesday, September 13. During this sale, you can get a Leesa mattress for up to $700 off and two down alternative pillows, valued at $120, totally free with select purchases. That means you can get the brand's queen size Sapira Hybrid mattress, typically listed for $1,999, for just $1,699. If you want an even more luxurious sleep setup, you can get the Legend Hybrid mattress in a queen size for $2,099. You'll save $500 and score two free down alternative pillows.
While we haven't tested the Leesa Legend Hybrid mattress, we're big fans of the Sapira Hybrid mattress. Not only is it the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried, but it's also one of the best mattresses we've tested overall. Our tester said this mattress offered the perfect balance of support and cushion. It was one of a handful of beds our tester slept on that worked well for side, back and stomach sleeping. It wasn't prone to heat retention, either, a massive bonus for those who sleep hot.
Leesa even makes pillows that impressed us, as its premium foam pillow is our pick for the best memory foam pillow. Our tester found it had a good balance of support and surface give, making it the ideal choice for those who sleep on their backs. It also felt cooler than other pillows and required little to no reshaping after repeated use. Since bedding is also on sale, you can get one of these pillows for as low as $80 for the standard size—a savings of $9.
Whatever your sleep preference, Leesa can help you get the best rest possible. Shop this Labor Day 2022 mattress sale before the cozy deals drift away.
Shop the Leesa Labor Day mattress sale
