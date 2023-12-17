Shop Local: Good Boy Bakery and Roscoe General Store have treats for pets and their owners

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Tribune is highlighting 12 locally owned stores in December as part of a "12 Shops of Christmas" series.

Good Boy Bakery and Roscoe General Store

Addresses: Good Boy is at 350 N. Whitewoman St. Roscoe General Store is at 348 N. Whitewoman St.

Owners: Brad and Cathy Fuller

Judy Philabaum picks out dog treats to send to her daughter in Tennessee for her two pooches at Good Boy Bakery while shop cat, Juniper, enjoys some treats.

When business opened: Good Boy opened in 2017 and the Fullers took over the general store this year.

Number of employees: Four for both stores.

Hours: Both stores open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Contact: Good Boy Bakery can be emailed at goodboybakery@gmail.com, called at 740-291-0300 and found on Facebook. Roscoe General Store can be found on Facebook and called at 740-622-7715.

Freeze dried candy is a new addition to Roscoe General Store.

What's in stock? Good Boy Bakery sells decorated dog treats, bulk treats, chews, toys and items for cats. The general store operates mainly on consignment from 30 vendors with handcrafted items. It also sells freeze-dried candy, fudge, dip mixes, soaps and other items.

What sets it apart from other stores? For the general store, the freeze dried candy is unique. Good Boy Bakery sells many homemade and hand-designed dog cookies.

Anything special or different for the holiday season? Christmas treat boxes are being sold along with the 2024 dog and cat calendars, featuring pictures of local pets. The general store is selling party packs with a variety of freeze-dried candies.

Is the Christmas season its biggest time of year? The candle lighting (in Roscoe Village) is huge and we're sitting right here in front of it. With all the people coming through and the carolers, it's amazing. We love this time of year in Roscoe Village.

Good Boy Bakery sells a variety of cat and dog treats, toys and more with their specialty being homemade and hand decorated dog cookies.

What have been some of the best-selling items so far this holiday season? Big sellers for the general store are fudge, apple butter and the freeze-dried candy.

Why is shopping local important? People say they're not going to shop at big box stores, they want to shop local and it's very important because shopping local for us supports us and four employees. We have to work hard at it to make sure everyone is taken care of. With the vendors, they're not able to sell unless they go to a craft show or something, so it's an outlet for them.

