Shop Local: Locally-made items, apparel and jewelry can be found at Canal Cargo

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Tribune is highlighting 12 locally-owned stores in December as part of a 12 Shops of Christmas series.

Canal Cargo and Co.

Address: 442 N. Whitewoman St.

Name of owner or owners: Chad and Lindsey Olinger

When business opened: Opened by Jeff and Lynette Wright in 2005 and purchased by the Olingers in 2021

Number of employees: Four

Chad and Linsey Olinger purchased Canal Cargo in in 2021. The store offers a wide variety of women's clothing and accessories, home décor and gift items.

Hours and Days: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through December

Public Contact: Email ohiocanalcargo@gmail.com, call 740-623-2383 or find on Facebook and Instagram at canalcargoco.

In general, what you sell and offer: We offer a wide variety of gifts. Everything from coffee, jams and jellies, custom home décor, kids gifts, books, journals, candles and women’s apparel and giftable jewelry.

What sets you apart from other stores: Holiday inspired apparel collection, local school apparel and Ohio gifts, handmade mittens, locally ground coffee from Baltic Coffee Company, other handmade items from local artisans and unique books and children’s gifts.

Anything special or different you’re doing for the holiday season: We had extended hours and product samples each Saturday of the Roscoe Village candle lightings. We will also have several in-store promotions the whole month of December with updates on our social media account.

Is the Christmas season your biggest time of year: Yes, it is. We are so grateful for people who shop local all year long, but we definitely appreciate the consistent small-business shopper during the holidays.

What’s been some of your best selling items so far this holiday season: Women’s apparel, coffee, Christmas décor and gifts and various women's accessories like earrings, hair items and handmade mittens.

Why is shopping local important: Small businesses thrive when the community chooses to shop local all year long, but it is especially true this time of year. Shopping local keeps small businesses alive and keeps revenue in the community. Shopping local allows us to pay our staff, cover our overhead and, most importantly, purchase new items and re-stock for our customers in the year ahead.

Every small business owner juggles so many things to keep their business going and individually we could not do what we do without the support of our families and our employees but, even more importantly, our businesses thrives because of our customers. This is the season most of us prepare for all year long, hoping we can not only pay our bills, but we can bring something special from our stores into our shoppers' homes.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Jams, décor and women's apparel can be found at Canal Cargo