Shop Local: Roscoe Village Sweets and Treats offers more than 1,500 candy choices

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Tribune is highlighting 12 locally owned stores in December as part of a "12 Shops of Christmas" series.

Roscoe Village Sweets and Treats

Address: 435 N. Whitewoman St.

Owners: Bob McKenna and Teri McKenna Misener

When business opened: October 2013

Nita Selders of Roscoe Village Sweets and Treats stocks popcorn at the store that opened in 2013. Lisa Glass is other employee.

Number of employees: Two, Nita Selders and Lisa Glass

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Winter hours in January and February will have the store closed Monday to Wednesday.

Contact: Call 740-623-0262, visit RoscoeSweetsandTreats.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

What's in stock? Our candy store is located in the restored John Dredge building (circa 1846). In its early years, the building was home to a hardware store and tin sheet manufactory, with apartments located on the upper levels. This building is now known as the biggest little candy store in Ohio, with AirBnBs and apartments on the upper floors. The store features more than 1,500 candy choices.

What does it offer that sets it apart from others: We offer gourmet fudge, artisan candies, Jelly Belly jelly beans, chocolate turtles, mix 'n match assorted hard candies and taffy and more. Our guests are especially attracted to our full line of vintage candies that bring back positive memories when they see them. Grandparents come in and reminisce and enjoy sharing their favorites from times past with their grandchildren. We also have several famous and popular varieties of chocolate Buckeyes. We have dozens and dozens of flavors of gourmet flavored glass bottled soda pops in both classic flavors and daring flavors like chicken enchilada, mustard, dog drool, peanut butter and jelly and bacon.

Roscoe Village Sweets and Treats is known for stocking a variety of old-fashion and hard to find candies along with the new and popular gourmet treats.

What's special or different for the holiday season? Our store is decorated for the holidays and is playing holiday music. We have a variety of holiday candies and sweet snacks. Plus, we have the oils and chocolates for your own holiday candy making. We also just received chocolate bars from Switzerland that are perfect for the holidays. Also several great stocking stuffers such as candies, lollipops, little toys and, of course, the gourmet soda pops. Our vintage tins signs are also super popular gifts. There are so many designs such as classic rock 'n roll and vintage advertising.

Is the Christmas season its biggest time of year? Christmas is definitely a super-busy time of year for us because sweet treats are so often associated with the holidays. But we actually have a lot of specialty candies for all the holidays throughout the year.

What have been some of the best-selling items so far this holiday season: Our famous Chocolate Truffles are super popular for the holidays and this year is no exception. These come in delicious flavors including red velvet, Jack Daniels, black forest, raspberry, turtle and more. Our gourmet flavored popcorns are also extremely popular this time of year. This popcorn comes in so many flavors − both sweet ones and savory ones and are made locally.

Why is shopping local important? Local businesses like ours provide jobs for local people — not only those working in the actual stores, but those who supply stores like ours with many locally-produced products. Local businesses are also the ones who help support local events and local causes throughout the year. When you spend locally those dollars stay in the community, which is important for the local economy, going toward city and county taxes, and in general benefiting everyone who lives here.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Candy store offers the unexpected as well as old-fashioned treats.