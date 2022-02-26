Shop Local Saturday: Murphy Beds by Brother Rene
Nadeau is introducing a first-of-its-kind design featuring a murphy bed, work station, computer monitor and bike storage. CBS2's John Elliott reports.
Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.
Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.
A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...
Chelsea Handler sure knows how to celebrate a birthday in a way that should inspire people to do their big day however they want. The comedian’s choices might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly delivered some epic social media footage. Dressed in nothing but a pair of turquoise bikini underwear and a […]
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.
And she sipped from an In-N-Out cup while wearing a monokini.
As the bombs fell, the ex-president bragged.
If the U.S. Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
The Ukrainian armed forces said Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych's actions on Friday helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."
Joey King shows off her toned abs in a string bikini in new Instagram vacation pics from Costa Rica. The actress exercises 4 or 5 times a week to stay fit.
Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac
"She told me she’s been doing it since he was born and it’s always been fine..."View Entire Post ›
A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has warned of “military consequences” if Finland and Sweden join Nato, after their leaders held talks with the alliance in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
"He looks so sad in that teeny crate."
Russia's space agency chief said that the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over Russia's invasion into Ukraine could potentially destroy cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS). After President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail high-tech imports, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin tweeted that the ISS's current...
Brock Holt's comments in a recent interview with WEEI highlighted a growing problem in baseball, as our John Tomase explains.
The presence of U.S. and other NATO troops in Latvia sends a message to Vladimir Putin that Russia should stay away, Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Friday as he greeted a small deployment of U.S. soldiers. The group of some forty U.S. service members arrived from Italy early on Thursday - before hostilities in Ukraine began. Russia invaded Ukraine by land sea and air on Thursday after massing more than 150,000 troops around the country's borders including in Latvia's neighbour Belarus.