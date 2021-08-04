Shop the Look of Meghan Markle’s Clean and Cozy Workspace

Associated Press

Gabe Imondi, a 74-year-old landlord from Rhode Island, had come to court hoping to get his apartment back. Hours later, Luis Vertentes, in a different case, was told by a judge he had three weeks to clear out of his one-bedroom apartment in nearby East Providence. Scenes like this played out from North Carolina to Virginia to Ohio and beyond Monday as the eviction system, which saw a dramatic drop in cases before a federal moratorium expired over the weekend, rumbled back into action.